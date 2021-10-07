Team Kenya in South Africa for Commonwealth Games qualifiers

A section of the Kenya wheelchair basketball players pose for photos at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi on October 6, 2021 moments before jetting out of the country for South Africa. The team is taking part in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games qualifiers.

  • The team started their preparations at Nyayo National Stadium in January 2020 until March when Covid-19 pandemic struck.
  • They then resumed training in June when sports activities were allowed back in the country.
  • In the 3x3 wheelchair basketball, each team fields only three players on a half court and only one substitution is allowed.

Kenya's men and women national wheelchair basketball teams hope to conquer Africa in the 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball Championships that started Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa.

