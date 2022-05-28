Sir Michael Stoute has all the answers for Cazoo Derby

Sir Michael Stoute, still revelling in the Desert blanket of glory for Cazoo's Derby a week tomorrow, is also the proud trainer of Bay Bridge, another prospect. Bay Bridge (Ryan Moore 7-4) recorded Sir Michael's11th win in the Coral Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown. Bay Bridge was just a huge, model type of bombshell walking round the paddock, leaving spectators gaping in awe of his presence. Mostahdaf (Jim Crowley 6-5), thought the race belonged to him as he marched towards home.But, Ryan Moore had far more in reserve with Bay Bridge. They steamed ahead five lengths clear. Addeybb (Tom Marquand 9-2), did quite well for third, but switched abruptly left when it mattered.Dubai Future and Lord Glitters justified their 25-1 odds, casually weakening over the steep mile. Oisin Murphy believes, however, that Desert Crown will be victorious as the complete total package.***Shock 80-1 Arc de Triomphe master, Torquator Tasso (Rene Piechulek 2-1), is even better than ever. Trained by Marcel Weiss, Torquator returns for more success in the Grosser Preis der Badishen Wirtschaft at Baden Baden, on Sunday. He is also being considered for the Qipco King George VI Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot. Running in the colors of Gestut Auenquelle, there is everything to recommend this progressive colt if there is a speedy pace and softer ground.Torquator Tasso, who is 14-1 for the Arc this early on, is based at Mulheim stables - one of Germany's biggest coaching centres. There are about 200 horses spread among a few conditioners.***Mighty Heart, Canada's reigning Horse of the Year, and Artie's Storm, are set to make their seasonal debuts, meeting in the $175,000 Stella Artois Eclipse Stakes, also on Sunday at Woodbine.​A 1 1/16-mile main track event for upwards of four-year-olds, the Eclipse includes multiple stakes winners Mighty Heart and Artie's Storm, multiple scorer Special Forces, along with 2021 Queen's Plate and Breeders' Stakes second plaved Riptide Rock.​1 – Special Forces – Justin Stein – Kevin Attard​2 – Frosted Over – Kazushi Kimura – Mark Casse​3 – Mighty Heart – Patrick Husbands – Josie Carroll​4 – Riptide Rock – Rafael Hernandez – Sid Attard​5 – Artie's Storm – David Moran – Paul Buttigieg​6 – Seventyseven Stone – Omar Moreno – Paul Lepiane