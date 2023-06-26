Royal Ascot: Valiant Force sends bookmakers flying at 150-1

The Breeders' Cup is being targeted for shell-shock 150-1 Royal Ascot winner Valiant Force, according to dairy farmer-turned-trainer, Adrian Murray, who couldn't believe what he was witnessing.

Few had a better week after bringing three of his string to the royal meeting and as well as Bucanero Fuerte.

There may be bigger days ahead for Valiant Force, who could line up in the Grade 1 Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita, after automatically qualifying.

***

Valiant Force emphatically reversed Curragh form at Ascot, travelling with notable zest in the far-side group and blasting to the lead in sensational fashion, before finding plenty for pressure to hold off Malc.

Adrian Murray said: "The drop back to five furlongs might have helped him but I would imagine he would have had no problem with six as Ascot would obviously be a stiff five and he hit the line hard. Rossa [Ryan] was saying if something had got to him, there was more in him."

The long-term plan with Valiant Force is the Breeders' Cup, which should suit him well as he’s an American-bred horse," "In the short term, we’ll give him and Bucanero Fuerte a bit of time before making plans but they are in all the big races and have both come out of Ascot well.

***

Conditioner, Lizzie Quinlan, paid tribute to 14-year-old Snowed In after he was retired following the 2m conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle on his 123rd start.

Having made his stable debut for Lizzie's mother in March 2014, the admirable grey showed ample determination to get back up after being headed to record his seventh win for the yard. Edmond Dantes, who is half his age, was a head back.

"We've had him since he was four years old. I actually bought him for myself to ride but my back broke, so, never got to ride him over hurdles.

He has won seven times for us with a variety of jockeys on board. Sean Quinlan, Tommy Dowson, and Conor Rabbitt. I'm absolutely chuffed for the horse, he deserved that. He's been a superstar throughout his career."

***

Overwhelming favourite Equinox, currently the top-rated horse in Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings, won this year's $3,628,000 Takarazuka Kinen, at Hanshin Racecourse in Japan.

It extended his dizzy winning streak to four, which includes the Tenno Sho, the Arima Kinen last year, and the Dubai Sheema Classic in March this year.





With the Takarazuka Kinen victory, Equinox earned an automatic starting position and fees paid into the $4-million Longines Breeders' Cup Turf.

The Takarazuka Kinen, and, Arima Kinen, are Grand Prix events, in which runners are selected by an online fan poll. Equinox garnered the most votes and emphatically delivered on expectations. Horse of the Year, Equinox, also became the 16th to complete the Grand Prix double.

Breaking smoothly from stall five under Christophe Lemaire, Equinox was eased back to second from last and continued to travel near the rear in the backstretch, saving his strength for the right time. The Kitasan Black colt gradually advanced turning the last two corners widest, displayed a powerful turn of foot in the lane, passing his rivals one by one, and sustained his speed after taking the lead passing the 200-meter pole to hold off a strong challenge by Through Seven Seas to win by a neck.