Frankie Dettori bolsters final week at Royal Ascot

As if a first royal winner at the first Royal Ascot under the reign of King Charles was not enough for one day, Frankie delivered Courage Mon Ami to win the Gold Cup.

In his last season riding, the world-famous jockey is enjoying the sort of farewell tour that wonders why he is retiring. He already has a 2,000 Guineas and Oaks, plus a ninth Gold Cup. Frankie quite rightly says he needs to go out on a high note.

Daughter Tallula and son Leo collected his trophy from King Charles. It was a great thrill meeting Queen Camila. For the last 18 years, they were not sure what their daddy was doing on TV.

Courage Mon Ami must be something special having had only four outings. Trainer, John Gosden, knew his horse would be up there, but not in front. Coltrane (Oisin Murphy 2-1), was quite an obstacle in second.

The crowd were buzzing after seeing Desert Hero win the King George V Stakes and Frankie revealed he had received some inspiration from the royal couple before his final Gold Cup ride.

It was a fourth success in the race for John Gosden, and premiership in partnership with son, Thady.

For the tenth time in the last 14 years, Ryan Moore finished Royal Ascot as a leading rider.

Ryan, was just ahead of Frankie ahead of Frankie from wins with Paddington, River Tiber, Warm Heart, Vauban and Okita Sushi.

Ryan was able to take the title, with Dawn Rising giving him a sixth win when basking through the Queen Alexandra Stakes.

Dawn Rising’s victory moved Ryan to within two winners of Dettori’s Royal Ascot haul of 81.

The leading trainer award was secured by Aidan O’Brien for the 12th time, with the surprise success of Age Of Kings in the Jersey Stakes proving the crucial success. Aiden O’Brien ended the week tied on winners with John and Thady Gosden, but was able to lift the prize once again due to having six seconds compared to the Gosdens’ one.

Completing a clean sweep of the awards for Coolmore was the ownership partnership of Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith and Georg von Opel, better known by the name of his breeding operation Westerberg. The Coolmore partners shared four strikes together. The Tote Placepot dividend paid out £36,295.80 to a £1 stake with 14.53 units successful.

Leading jockeys

(wins-seconds-thirds)

Ryan Moore 6-8-2

Frankie Dettori 4-3-2

Hollie Doyle 3-1-6

Rossa Ryan 2-2-2

Tom Marquand 2-2-5

Leading trainers

Aidan O’Brien 4-6-2

John and Thady Gosden 4-1-0

Archie Watson 3-1-0

Roger Varian 2-2-1