Patsy Sercombe scoops top awards as Ngong season ends

Jockey Lesley Sercombe (centre) displays the Spanish Cup flanked by her mother Patsy Sercombe and her Horse Tiger in the Woods owner Mrs M. Haynes (left) on May 27, 2012 at Ngong Race Course.


By  Deja Vu

It was as if the past two years never happened. Ngong celebrated their Annual closure with all its past reminiscences of happiness, erasing all negativity.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.