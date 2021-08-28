Patsy Sercombe scoops top awards as Ngong season ends

It was as if the past two years never happened. Ngong celebrated their Annual closure with all its past reminiscences of happiness, erasing all negativity.

Needless to state the obvious, but Patsy Sercombe and daughter, Lesley, were tippy top in their esteemed professional capacities of Leading Trainer and Jockey, for the zillionth time. This record must be absolutely universal.

No other combination has been so successful, anywhere on earth. Patsy has won more Classics than the late great Beryl Markham, by miles, certainly in alignment with Ireland's Aiden O'Brien.

Many congratulations to this team, and of course, John Sercombe, who relentlessly ensures racing goes ahead smoothly every meeting.

Jockey Peter Kinuthia display's the Kenya Police Cup, the David Johnson Bowl he on July 11, 2021 at Ngong race course which he won aboard Class Action. Photo credit: Chris Omollo I Nation Media Group

Mary Binks was the leading owner, just short-heading Mim Haynes and Captain Somow. Silverstone Air won the George Drew Challenge Series, long before it was officially over. His companion, James Muhindi led the jockey's title for this section.

Bruce Nightingale was again crowned King of the Breeder's, from Kenana Farm. Gilly Fraser fittingly gilded the Private Trainer's Reward, and her husband, Lord Tom Tom, was praised for his astonishing contribution to commentating, and, Yearling Sales Auctioneer, extraordinaire.

Lord Tom Tom also tied with Clever Boy and Deja Vu as leading Tipster.

All over Again had to be Governor of the three-year-olds, while Pretty Pearl from Oliver Gray's Stable, bagged the two-year-old edition. Shaman surpassed his rivals as a veteran competitor, and, Firing Line not only captured spiffing Sprinter, but also Horse of the Year Award.

Peter Kinuthia outstripped others in the apprentice category, with Charles Kimani chosen as most improved rider, followed closely by Michael Fundi.

Doctor Veejay Varma has been the Official Veterinary Officer of the compound since forever. He is complimented on such devotion and dedication.