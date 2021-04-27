Ongwae's Bakken Bears inch closer to Danish Cup finals

Kenyan professional basketball player Tylor Okari Ongwae in White playing US college basketball at the University of Louisiana Monroe in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). Mr Ongwae now plays for Swedish side Solna Vikings and hopes one day to play in the NBA. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Horsens and Preston Bungei's Randers Cimbria are neck-and-neck in the other semi-final. Horsens won 98-88 at home on April 22 before losing away 100-92 (April 26). 
  • The Bears recently bagged their second successive Danish Cup title after seeing off Horsens 82-80 in after overtime. They are chasing for their fifth straight league title and 19th overall.

Tylor Ongwae's Bakken Bears are one victory away from qualifying for the Denmark basketball topflight (Basketligaen) final after a record-breaking 119-101 win over Svendborg Rabbits in Game Two of their semi-final on Monday night.

