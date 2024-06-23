Oisin Murphy gives ideal ride to Khaadem in Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee

Oisin Murphy looked a little like Jamie Spencer riding Khaadem, as he sat like a picture until 100 yards out. Substituting Jamie in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, Oisin rode Khaadeem as the first back-to-back winner of this Group 1 since Right Boy in 1959.

When in a good mood, he is seriously fast. Charlie Hills said he's a real character at home, always different on the gallops. Sometimes a Njinsky, not always, however. Khaadem keeps Charlie and the punters guessing.

Last year he went off 80-1, this time only 14-1. Jamie Spencer shunned him for Mitbaahy who is still running. Khaadem in all his glory, sharp, slick and oozing finesse. William Buick on Mill Stream and Clifford Lee on Swingalong were asking for absolute totality, while Oisin had to do nothing. Beautiful viewing for all the elegant fascinator wearers at Royal Ascot

Related Paddington to avoid a clash with Bay Bridge in Qipco Champion Stakes Basketball

Oisin said: "I enjoyed that! I was doing my best Jamie Spencer impersonation on the eight-year-old. They are usually at stud by now. Maybe a hat-trick for him in 2025! Swingalong went down fighting, continuing real fine form of the Karl Burke stable this week. Mill Stream didn't do much wrong either. Jane Chapple Hyam thinks he will head to Deauville for the Prix Maurice de Gheest, next.

***

After lean beginnings, Callum Shepherd shone brightly in the Hardwicke Stakes on the Isle of Jura. But the tricky back-story was erased as his emotions were in full tearful mode, speaking to a racing journalist.

He has been through the mill since what felt like a breakthrough success on Ambiente Friendly at Lingfield. Now, returning in splendid fashion for James Fanshawe’s headstrong colt. Callum rode Isle Of Jura in a Listed race at Goodwood, which booked him a sure spot here. He was a 16-1 shot in much stronger field, emerging unscathed and ready for more. Isle Of Jura was a first 'Ascotian' for Callum, and trainer, George Scott.



