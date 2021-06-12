Ngong Annual Yearling Sale set for August 7

Jockey Richard Kibet

Jockey Richard Kibet atop Inca Ruler during The Lofty Heights Handicap race, at Ngong race course on March 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

King of Breeders, Bruce Nightingale from Kenana Farm, has earmarked Saturday, August 7 for the Annual Yearling Sale – although plenty of trainers have already whizzed down to South African shores for some spicy bargains of all ages.

