Ngong Annual Yearling Sale set for August 7

King of Breeders, Bruce Nightingale from Kenana Farm, has earmarked Saturday, August 7 for the Annual Yearling Sale – although plenty of trainers have already whizzed down to South African shores for some spicy bargains of all ages.

No limits will be placed on the number of guests that members and owners can invite to the races. You will, however, still be required to submit names, in advance without which guests will be denied entry.

It has been decided to utilise the covered area, formerly occupied by bookmakers, as a venue for members, owners and connections.

There will be tables and chairs (appropriately spaced), a small buffet, bar and, hopefully, a bookie. It is well positioned near both the parade ring and the finishing line and, as eating or drinking in the main grandstand, is not permitted as yet. We need an indication of numbers so please send an SMS to Carole Nganga on 0708299048 or email to carole.nganga@jockeyclub.co.ke.

Everyone remembers Frank Morby. He came to Kenya in 1971, after a highly successful career in the UK as a top jockey.

One would never have believed the man who was fitness personified, has passed away at his home on the Coast.

He had a varied life in the saddle, also teaching and encouraging others with the best way forward. He was retained by Patsy Sercombe, giving out perfect advice, and churning home winners.

Coastal sun actually did him no favours as it aged the once Mister vitality quite quickly. He sure was a character.

Finally, Chuck Bengough, John Sercombe, Paul Muturi and Mim Haynes, are all part of the executive committee who have executed prodigious, promising, ways of allowing Ngong to return back in its original enticing format.