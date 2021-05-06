Nets star fined Sh3.7 million for refusing reporters interviews

Cody Martin #11 of the Charlotte Hornets dives to get the ball away from Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center on April 16, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. 

Photo credit: Sarah Stier Getty | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After the first fine in December, Irving eventually began talking to reporters again but not before he put out a tweet saying, "I do not talk to Pawns. My attention is worth more."
  • Irving has played in 49 of the Nets' 66 games this season. He is averaging 27 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Los Angeles

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.