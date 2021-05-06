Nets star fined Sh3.7 million for refusing reporters interviews

Los Angeles

The National Basketball Association slapped Kyrie Irving with a $35,000 (Sh3.7 million) fine on Wednesday, because the Brooklyn Nets player continues to violate media access rules by refusing to attend news conferences and give interviews.

Irving is a repeat offender having been fined $25,000 earlier this season for declining to speak to reporters during the preseason.

The Nets organisation was also hit with a $35,000 fine Wednesday.

"The fines result from Irving's repeated refusal to participate in team postgame media availability," the NBA said in a news release.

Irving declined requests to speak to reporters after the Nets' 124-118 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

After the first fine in December, Irving eventually began talking to reporters again but not before he put out a tweet saying, "I do not talk to Pawns. My attention is worth more."