Mozambique stand in Kenya Morans' Afrobasket dream

In Yaounde

It will be make or break for Kenya Morans when they take on Mozambique Sunday afternoon in the second and final round of Afrobasket qualifiers here in Yaounde, Cameroon, a match that will decide who between the two qualifies for the tournament's finals slated for August in Kigali, Rwanda.

Kenya lost their opening match 69-51 to group B leaders Senegal while Mozambique despite bringing into the squad five new players went down heavily 91-68 to the Angolans who are second in the group making Sunday's encounter an interesting one.

When the two teams met in the first round of the qualifiers, Kenya beat Mozambique 79-62 to finish third leaving the South African nation, otherwise ranked higher than Kenya, with a huge mountain to climb since they will have to beat Kenya by at least 18 points to qualify.

Captain David Canivette jr, Helton Ubbisse, Hugo Martin's and Ermelindo Novella are some of the new players in the Mozambique squad here as they come out guns blazing against Kenya in this game set for 4.00pm Kenyan time.

Kenya head coach Elizabeth Mills is wary of the threat posed by the Mozambicans and has asked her charges to remain focused throughout the encounter if they have to realise their dream of qualifying for Afrobasket finals after 28 years wait.

"Mozambique will come out with a lot of determination. They have no option or they fail to qualify. We need therefore need to get on top of them earlier and keep the pressure on," Mills said after Saturday's training session.

Khaemba, Awich boost

According to Mills, the new players in the squad will definitely add a new dynamic and energy but she says Morans have prepared well to qualify for Afrobasket.

Mill, whose team is due to play Angola Saturday 10.00pm Kenyan time, got a timely boost when France-based Joel Awich and point guard Joseph Khaemba were both cleared to feature in the remainder of the tournament after missing the opening match against Senegal due to Covid-19 complications.

"I'm very happy that the duo are available for selection because both will bring some new energy in their respective areas of operation," said an excited Mills.

While Khaemba will help push the ball, an area that Kenya was weak against Senegal thereby conceding so many turnovers, 20 in the entire game, Awich will help stabilize the front court where Tylor Okari, Ariel Okal and Desmond Owili had a quiet game against Senegal.

Sunday program (all times EAT)