Mozambique stand in Kenya Morans' Afrobasket dream

Kenya's centre Bush Wamukota shoots the ball against Senegal during their Group B match of the second and final round of the Afrobasket qualifiers at the Palais Des Sports Complex here in Yaounde on February 19, 2021.


Photo credit: Philip Onyango | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya lost their opening match 69-51 to group B leaders Senegal while Mozambique despite bringing into the squad five new players went down heavily 91-68 to the Angolans who are second in the group
  • Kenya head coach Elizabeth Mills is wary of the threat posed by the Mozambicans and has asked her charges to remain focused throughout the encounter
  • According to Mills, the new players in the squad will definitely add a new dynamic and energy but she says Morans have prepared well to qualify for Afrobasket

In Yaounde

