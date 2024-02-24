Morans face Guinea in do-or-die clash

Kenya Morans will be seeking redemption when they face Guinea Sunday in their last Group "E" match of the Fiba-Afrobasket Window One Qualifiers in Monastir, Tunisia.

Kenya Morans Saturday complicated their chances of finishing in the top three positions after they lost 88-58 to 11-time African champions Angola.

Coach Cliff Owuor's Morans made a false start in the three-day qualifiers when hosts and two-time African champions Tunisia defeated them 90-69 on Friday night.

The Kenya versus Guinea showdown will start at 1pm Kenyan time. Guinea lost 76-70 to Angola in their opener on Friday. Angola have won their opening two matches. Angola defeated Guinea 76-70 in their opener before pummelling Kenya 88-58 on Saturday.

Guinea were due to play hosts Tunisia yesterday in their second match.

Kenya Morans, ranked 98th in the world and 31 in Africa, beat Angola 74-73 in the 2018 AfroCan semi-finals in Bamako, Mali. Kenya Morans won the silver medal at the event.

All teams from each group will advance to the next phase of the qualifiers, where the top three teams will qualify for the final tournament.

If Kenya Morans lose to Guinea on Sunday, they will need to win two matches in the next window of the qualifiers set for early next year.

In other qualifier matches, Libya upset Nigeria 89-82 in Group "B" match, which was settled in overtime. Cape Verde rocked Uganda 78-73.

In Group "D", Cote d'Ivoire beat Madagascar 77-69, with Egypt registering a 76-61 victory over Central Africa Republic.

Sunday fixtures

Kenya v Guinea

Libya v Uganda

Tunisia v Angola