Owalo Foundation lines up exciting basketball tourneys

It is all system go for the Eliud Owalo Basketball tournament to be held in Kisumu County next month.

The Eliud Owalo Foundation on Thursday unveiled a committee full of experienced former national team basketball players to oversee the tournament set for March 2 to 3.

The tournament aimed at identifying and nurturing talent will involve selected schools known for excelling in basketball from the six Nyanza Counties of Homa Bay, Kisii, Migori, Kisumu, Nyamira and Siaya.

Twenty-six school teams (13 boys’ teams and 13 girls’ teams) will participate in the tournament to be staged at Maseno School, Kisumu Girls, Kisumu Boys, and Kenyatta Sports ground in Kisumu.

Out of the 396 students expected to participate, those who excel and showcase immense talent have a potential of being recruited to basketball teams in the league and can earn an opportunity for academic sports scholarships.

"The primary goals of these tournaments are to identify and nurture talent for potential recruitment and opportunities for academic sports scholarships," said the foundation in a statement released on Thursday.

Chair of Nairobi Basketball Federation Ronnie Owino, former player Dickson Jawichre, former chair of FIBA Africa Eng. Morris Aluanga, Kenya Basketball Federation , Secretary General Angela Luchivya are among those in the technical committee.

Others are former player and team manager Stanbic Bank Basketball Michael Riziki Mayienga, former player and sports journalist Dan O.Were, former national team player and Kenya Lioness team manager Sylvia Kamau-Ochola and former national team player Abraham Muthogo.

The foundation is also planning a tournament for the top six teams in Kenya Basketball Premier League for both men and women set to kick off in May.

Owalo has been at the forefront in supporting sports and recently donated a set of playing kits and cash award to men’s national basketball team Morans and the Kenya University Basketball teams, his alma mater.