Let it never end for Frankie Dettori

After securing what most believed would be his farewell triumph at York with Kinross, and relishing devotees, it was improbable Frankie Dettori would bow out with another hallmark on a final ride in the Sky Bet Ebor.

That prospect seemed even more unlikely after he was seen jigging his Absurde almost half a mile to the start. But, even that was not enough to stop idolatry adding yet another memorable moment to his highlight reel.

Entering the parade ring last to rapturous applause before the race, carrying the trophy he won last season on Trawlerman, it seemed far-fetched that he might milk one more signature tune. Frankie is not often lost for words, but was clearly moved by the reaction from racegoers gathered around the winner's enclosure to witness a flying dismount on the Knavesmire.

It was not his highest jump. He is 52, after all. Yet you would not think age is catching up with him on the evidence of this 1.5 miles in 2:56:4/10. There were 22 runners.

He is performing better than ever with the Jacques le Marois and Juddmonte International this month. He had to race wide on Absurde before joining the main group. In the straight, they narrowly led with two furlongs to go, before Sweet William (Robert Havlin 5-2), cruised into contention.

Absurde 7-1, managed to hold on by a neck - a little close for comfort. Live your Dream (Oisin Mjrphy 11-1), no extra in third. Trainer, Willie Mullins, the dominant force over jumps, was not without his admirers. He posed for a selfie with a fan before the Ebor and was treated to a big hug from you-know-who Absurde might tick along in the Melbourne Cup with Frankie. Never won that.

It is a race in which Willie could now be two-handed as he is also set to run Vauban who beat Absurde by 7.5 lengths at Royal Ascot in June.

***

A sweeping five-wide move into the stretch propelled Belmonter, Arcangelo to tip the $1.25-million Travers at Saratoga, where he left Mage, National Treasure, and Forte, in his wake.

The gray Arrogate ridgling, ridden by Javier Castellano for trainer Jena Antonucci, was just one length from Disarm while covering 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.2/10. Tapit Trice, Forte and National Treasure, never made any impact.

Jena Antonucci became the first woman to train a Triple Crowner in the 1 1/2-miler, and decided to carry him up to the Travers. He has four wins from five starts this year, including the Peter Pan, and a 4-1-0 record from six career starts. The $687,000 winner's share of the Travers purse increased his lifetime bankroll to $1,754,900.

Arcangelo emerged from post 2 in the Travers and was kept along the rail by Javier, as Forte angled out for room from the inside post. Scotland rushed up from the outermost post 7, assuming command over a keen Mage and often-prominent National Treasure.

Javier nudged Arcangelo to track closer entering the backstretch, but took back again once National Treasure moved closer. Forte was shuffled back to last while the slow-starting Tapit Trice was asked to take up the third position to the outside of National Treasure.