Ladies team win Shergar Cup at Ascot

Appearing at her first Dubai Duty-Free Shergar Cup, Saffie Osborne lifted the Ladies team to success in the final competitive the ace, after edging out afternoon leaders - Rest of the World, in front of a boisterous Ascot crowd. Already a beaming ray in the League series, Saffie slotted smoothly into Shergar Cup team camaraderie, pumping home on Scampi, who nosed out WoottonSun.

This was before securing a narrow triumph for her team when Dark Trooper blitzed his rivals in the Sprint. Covered in champagne, Saffie said: "It's been an honour to be with Hollie Doyle and Hayley Turner. I often came here in my youth, so, to now be a part of it, has been really cool. Hopefully, they'll let me back again!"

While captain, Hayley Turner, had a meeting to forget, the Ladies team won four from six. Hollie Doyle twice on the scoresheet, scooting out Saffie as top rider.

Despite failing to contribute a single point to the winning tally of 78, Shergar Cup regular Hayley felt it was the strongest batch she had been involved in: "That's the first time I've ever done the Shergar Cup amassing zero points. Was carried nicely by Saffie and Hollie. The fun factor is always there. The strength and depth of girls are really grand, and I'm lucky to be sitting on the crest of a wave."

Despite dominating in terms of winners, the Ladies team spent time chasing down Rest of the World, who set out to make it all after securing first and second in the opener.

Another Shergar Cup newcomer, Japan's, Kazuo Yokoyama, riding Rogue Lightning, led home Hong Kong's Matthew Chadwick on Intrinsic Bond to send the Rest of the World into an early lead. "I was a bit tense before but Tom gave me precise advice and I tried to place the horse in a relaxed position without being blocked.

Compared to Japan, it's unique and a very interesting place to be as one of the best racecourses in the world. Thank you very much for the opportunity."