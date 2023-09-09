Kyprios out to defend his Irish St Leger crown at the Curragh

There is no difference between Irish Classics and English. They all carry plenty gravitas. Seasoned stayer, Kyprios (Ryan Moore 5-4), will make his hugely anticipated seasonal debut on Sunday (September 10), at the Curragh.

Kyprios was plagued by a joint infection during the spring, meaning he could not attend Royal Ascot to mould his name on another Gold Cup.

He enjoyed a superb run of four consecutive top-level successes in the Goodwood Cup, Irish St Leger and Prix du Cadran.

His 20-length stamp at Longchamp, saw him masking the infection as he hung violently during closing stages. Kyprios takes on Dawn Rising (Declan McDonogh 20-1), Eldar Eldarov (David Eagan 11-4), Yashin (Shane Foley 9-4), and, maybe Emily Dickinson (Seamie Heffernnan 4-1).

Eldar Eldarov won last year on English soil, so, Kyprios has some work to do. The Corner Group International Irish St.Leger also has some accompaniments from the Stallions Farm Sprint, Moiglare Kewls, El Basti Equigikd, Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes, and, Tattersalls Super Auction Sale.

***

James Doyle will continue with his association with Warm Heart in the Prix Vermeille at Longchamp. This is a traditional Prix de l'Arc Trial afternoon.

The multiple Classic-winning jockey was on the plate when Warm Heart edged out Free Wind at York. Aidan O'Brien has once again turned to James, as Ryan is busy on Kyprios. He also rides Greenland in the Prix Niel.

Coolmore will be doubly represented with Joseph O'Brien declaring Above the Curve for the Vermeille in preference to the Moylgare Jewels Blandford Stakes, a race for which she was even money with bookmakers. Christophe Soumillon hitches a lift on Blue Rose Cen stepping up to a mile and a half for the first time in the Vermeille, and could be a major springer in the Arc market should stamina not be an issue. It means supplementation if she is to line up in Europe's premier middle-distance race.