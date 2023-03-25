KPA teams teach ANU students basketball lessons at the Coast

Kenya Ports Authority men's and women's basketball teams registered convincing wins in their Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League matches at Makande gymnasium backyard in Mombasa on Saturday.

KPA’s men’s team secured a 63-30 win against a stubborn African Nazarene University’s (ANU) Wolfpack, recovering from a poor first quarter to win the game.

The women’s team beat ANU Panthers 88-30 in a one-sided affair to extend their unbeaten run in the league this season.

It was sweet revenge for KPA men's team against ANU Wolfpack who had beaten them 73-63 in the first leg played in Nairobi.

ANU Wolfpacks started on a high note in the first quarter dominating KPA in almost all the departments to win 11-8.

However, in the second quarter, KPA changed tuck and took control of the game marshalling its defence against the students with Tobias Odhiambo and Job Bairo leading in the attacks to win 21-01.

It was a slow start for both teams in the third quarter with only two baskets scored in the first five minutes of the game in favour of KPA forcing ANU’s Wolfapack technical bench to call for a time-out.

KPA’s Bairo, Lennox Wanje and Frank Omondi coordinated well defensively and offensively to ensure the dockers won the quarter 13-07.

In the fourth quarter, KPA dominated ANU’s Wolfpack taking advantage of the turnovers they were conceding and cutting out their passes to win 21-11.

KPA’s coach Sammy Kiki was happy for his boys terming the win a sweet revenge.

“It is a sweet revenge, we came into the match a wounded side and wanted to win,” said Kiki adding that the boys’ aggressiveness from the second quarter ensured they won the match.

In the women’s match, KPA dominated ANU Panthers who lacked control of the game conceding several turnovers in all quarters to allow the dockers score easy baskets.

KPA’s captain Natalie Akinyi, Selina Okumu and Belinda Okoth coordinated well in offence confining the students in their own half for most part of the game.

KPA won all quarters, 14-08, 22-05, 28-09 and 24 08 respectively.

KPA’s coach Anthony Ojukwu commended the ladies for the win saying they played well.