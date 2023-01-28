KPA sides dominate Strathmore students at the Coast

Kenya Ports Authority’s men and women’s basketball teams Saturday registered impressive wins in their Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League matches at Makande gymnasium in Mombasa.

The women’s team continued with their unbeaten run thrashing Strathmore University’s Swords 75-35 in a one-sided match.

KPA men's team secured a hard-fought 55-35 win against Strathmore University Blades in a thrilling match.

In the women’s match the students were outclassed in all the departments in the first half with KPA almost scoring points almost at will.

The dockers took advantage of the seemingly disoriented Strathmore University’s Swords defence and many turnovers to take control of the first half 40-15.

The students seemed to have composed themselves in the third quarter to win 11-10, with Joy Mupalia and Cheryl Akoth displaying brilliant individual skills.

In the fourth quarter, the students were overpowered by KPA as they conceded several turnovers which were easily taken advantage of by KPA's Natalie Akinyi, Rita Aluoch and Belinda Okoth who terrorised their defence.

KPA's Linda Alando and Rebecca Nkatha were instrumental for the hosts with their accurate three-pointers.

KPA’s coach Anthony Ojukwu described the game as sluggish noting that his players’ fitness level was low but was optimistic that they will improve as the league continues.

Swords coach Ronnie Owino said that inexperience costed them as three of his first team players missed the match due to injury.

"The team had eight players only, we have tried but KPA are the defending champions. We want to finish among the top four teams in the league,” said Owino.

In the men’s match, Strathmore University Blades were no pushovers as they started the game on a high at some point leading KPA by five points before losing the first quarter 15-10.

Strathmore University Blades’ Ken Dwallo, Koja Dennis, Garang Din and Timothy Oyoo coordinated well in attack, piling pressure on the dockers defence.

KPA’s experience seemed to unsettle the students towards the end of first quarter, as they lacked composure and seemed disjointed conceding turnovers while allowing some easy baskets.

In the second quarter, KPA led with 10 points as Frank Omondi, Diction Aran and Job Bairo tormented the students' defence with coordinated attacks.

In the third quarter and fourth quarters, KPA returned a rejuvenated side with Jerry Wekesa combining well with Lennox Wanje forcing Strathmore University’s technical bench to call for timeout.

KPA’s coach Sammy Kiki said they did not score many points but reaped from good defence.

“We came to this game only to play defence, we were not able to score a lot of shots but defence won the game for us,” said Kiki.

Strathmore University’s Blades coach Tonny Ochieng rued individual mistakes for the loss.