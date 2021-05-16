Kobe Bryant inducted posthumously into Basketball Hall of Fame

Madison Square Garden and The New York Knicks honor the late Kobe Bryant as he is inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame during the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the New York Knicks on May 15, 2021 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. 

Photo credit: Jesse D. Garrabrant | AFP

By  AFP

  • Bryant was inducted as part of the Class of 2020, almost 16 months after he and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash along with seven others in southern California
  • Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, took the podium Saturday to speak movingly about his love for basketball, his family, his teammates and his fans
  • San Antonio Spurs star Duncan, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics big man Garnett, two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich and WNBA legend Tamika Catchings were among those also inducted on Saturday night

