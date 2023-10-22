King Of Steel steals Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot

Frankie Dettori's racing career, spanning 37-years in Britain, was blockbuster material, as King Of Steel (second in the Epsom Derby) gave the inimitable Frankie his last fixture in Britain.

This happened sweetly in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Newmarket where every family, including the hamsters, were there to usher him out.

But then Sean Connery sad: "Never say Never."

Born for such an occasion, Frankie was in his element from the moment he carried Trawlerman home in the Long Distance 2-mile Cup, while a slim defeat on Kinross in the Champions Sprint only stoked the inferno rummaging within his soul.

Italian jockey Frankie Dettori (C) gestures with his trophy at the presentation ceremony after his victory on King of Steel in the Champion Stakes on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse, west of London on October 21, 2023. Champions day is the finale of the British flat racing season and the UK's richest raceday, and will be legendary jockey Frankie Dettori's final day of racing in Great Britain.

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk /AFP

Lucky, Ascot was able to continue, while the rest of Britain suffers from life-threatening flooding. Of course, it was wet, murky and muddy, by the time the Champion Stakes ticked around, but Frankie was here as a showman. Riding King Of Steel for the first time, Frankie dropped anchor on the 3-1 beauty, sitting last and getting pelted with soggy divots for his trouble. Sure didn't look promising.

The 52-year-old was pushing his partner along from four furlongs out, yet the leaders were not extending their advantage, and from two furlongs out the perfect finish started to become a possibility.

It felt like slow motion in the closing stages but all that did was allow the crowd to raise their voices to crescendo levels. The roar was deafening, King Of Steel knew what was happening, but he dug deep to snatch 0.75 lengths at the line, from Via Sistina.

For a man who has worn his emotions on his sleeve for almost four decades, he did a fine job to hold the tears back but as the crowd started to chant his name like he was on the oche at Alexandra Palace, his voice did momentarily wobble.

Italian jockey Frankie Dettori (L) rides King of Steel to victory over jockey Oisin Murphy (R) on Via Sistina in the Champion Stakes on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse, west of London on October 21, 2023. Photo credit: Glyn Kirk / AFP

While the day belonged to Lanfranco, winning trainer Roger Varian and, owner Kia Joorabchian, should not be forgotten. Having seen the Derby prised from their grasp only in the last half furlong by Auguste Rodin in June, it must have been sweet watching King of Steel pounce last of al.

"It was a tough watch but it was a tough performance and he got a very good ride," said Varian. "He's got a big engine, a big set of lungs and a big heart. It was a big effort." Horizon Dore was third, butt all the other usual suspects were nowhere to be seen.

Joorabchian was not taking the possibility of King of Steel running at the Breeders' Cup in a fortnight's time, or him staying in training next year, off the table after the race.

Frankie also revealed that he has been put on standby for the Breeders' Cup Turf, but when asked if he might be back in Britain should King Of Steel stay in training at four, he kept a straight bat.

Jockey David Allan (L) on Art Power beat Italian jockey Frankie Dettori (R) on Kinross in the British Champions Sprint Stakes on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse, west of London on October 21, 2023. Photo credit: Glyn Kirk / AFP)

"I'm focusing on my American adventure," said the rider. "I've got to be there every day and I have no plans to come back at the moment."