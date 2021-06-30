Kenyan basketball player found dead in the US

Keegan Oyugi

Keegan Oyugi, a Kenyan living in the US whose body was found in a crashed vehicle on in Savage, Minnesota.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Born and brought up in the US, Keegan returned to Kenya in 2019 when he registered to play for Kenya Ports Authority in the National Classic basketball league, helping them to finish third after losing to Ulinzi Warriors in the semifinals.
  • He was in the KPA team that travelled to Madagascar for the Basketball Africa League (BAL) qualifiers where the team finished first to qualify for the Zonal championships in Kigali, where they finished fifth.

Former Kenya Ports Authority men's basketball team point guard Keegan Oyugi, who went missing two weeks ago, was found dead early Tuesday morning.

