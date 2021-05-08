Kenya’s Oluoch, Wamukota to spice up top tourney in Rwanda

Kenya's Bush Wamukota dunks against Angola during their Group B match of the second and final round of the Afrobasket qualifiers at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports Complex in Yaounde on February 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Fiba |

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Africa’s premier men’s event, Basketball Africa League, begins on May 16 in Kigali
  • No local club qualified for the competition after hopefuls KPA were knocked out in the qualifying rounds

No Kenyan club qualified for the 2021 Basketball Africa League (BAL) but there will be some Kenyan flavour when the tournament tips off at the Kigali Indoor Arena in Rwanda on May 16.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.