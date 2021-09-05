Kenya Morans switch focus to 2023 World Cup qualifiers

in Kigali

Kenya Morans coach Liz Mills says she is open to bringing in new talents to the strengthen the team ahead of the 2023 Fiba World Cup qualifiers.

“There are a couple of players who are ready to hang up their boots after doing an amazing service to the Kenyan basketball. As long as we keep them in the basketball field as coaches, mentors and administrators, I think that is important," said Mills

She acknowledged that that Kenya has an enormous amount of untapped talents deserving an opportunity in the national team, adding that they ought to be invited in the training camp.

“As coaches, it will be a hard decision to come up with the final 12 for the World qualifiers. We will be open to inviting all the players back as well as bringing the players who missed at the AfroBasket,” she added.

Mills said that for Kenya to do better in future events, preparations should start early by recruiting young players to replace those who might drop out by 2025 due to age.

Kenya returned to the Fiba Afrobasket Championship after 28 years and left with one win and three losses. They were edged out at the quarterfinal qualifier stage by South Sudan after a 60-58 loss.

She praised her charges adding that experience and not skill worked against them in the continental event.

“You can put any player in a game at any given time. That is the greatest thing about this team. Everybody is ready to go and very talented and skilled in their positions. We just need more experience and we will get that from the World Cup qualifiers,” Mills said.

Coach Mills said Morans picked key lessons and experiences from the continental showpiece ahead of the qualifiers.

“In order to compete with the top teams, you need to be able to execute your offensive and defensive systems and schemes. It is not enough just to get on the floor, you have to be strategic and tactical,” she said.

The Australian tactician said that Kenya is targeting three wins to advance to the World Cup. All the 16 nations at the AfroBasket qualified for the World Cup qualifiers

Kenya is in Group "D" and will play continental giants Senegal, Egypt and Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Group D will be a very competitive group and a big challenge for us. We respect everybody in that group, but we are not afraid of anybody. We are excited to go head-to- head with every single team. We have enough time to prepare since our games will be in February,” she added.

In Group A, Uganda will be facing Africa’s top team, Nigeria, 2021 AfroBasket semi-finalists Cape Verde. South Sudan will be meet Tunisia, Rwanda and Cameroon in Group A.

More fireworks will be expected in Group C where high flying Ivory Coast, 11 time AfroBasket winners Angola, Central African Republic and Guinea have been placed.