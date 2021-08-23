Kenya Morans' final squad named as Afrobasket tips off

Valentine Nyakinda

Kenya's Valentine Nyakinda (right) tries to get past a Ugandan player during their friendly match at the Kigali Arena, Rwanda on August 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • Since they landed in Kigali, Morans have played two friendly matches and have lost both. They lost to Senegal 74-67 on Sunday at Green Hills School’s arena, before falling 59-40 to Uganda Monday.
  • “Many teams do not know about us and that is an advantage to us. We can compete with any team in Africa. On any given day, anyone can win and so are going in there hoping to cause a big upset in the tournament,” said Mills.

In Kigali, Rwanda

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.