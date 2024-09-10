Job Waka: Celebrating a life dedicated to basketball, cancer awareness

Even as Colorectal cancer ravaged his body and pushed him to the brink, Job Waka's heart remained firmly tethered to the game he loved – basketball.

For the last two years of his life, Waka, a former basketball player, coach, referee, and International Basketball Federation agent, bravely fought the deadly disease, while insistent that basketball would always be part of his story – until the very end.

In the final moments of his life, as loved ones prepared for a basketball tournament in his honour, hoping he would witness it, Waka, 49, quietly slipped away. The former Alliance Girls High School basketball coach and father of two died at Nairobi Hospital on September 3.

A statement from his company, Sterling Sports and Arts Inc., announcing his demise said, "Mr Waka was instrumental in driving numerous initiatives including the recent cancer awareness basketball tournament, a cause that was deeply personal to him."

Ahead of his burial in Eshikomere, Butere, Kakamega County on Tuesday, Kenyan basketball stakeholders have euologised Waka as a servant of the game, saying his death was a big blow to the country.

"He transformed basketball by giving upcoming players a platform to shine. We are deeply saddened by his death and will remember him for the rest of our lives," said Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) vice president Hilmi Ali.

Zetech Sparks coach and co-founder of Sterling Sports and Arts Inc., Maurice Obilo, summed him up as: "an ambitious risk-taker who wanted to use basketball and his condition to inspire and transform lives"

The casket carrying the remains of former basketball player, coach, referee, and International Basketball Federation agent Job Waka at his home in Eshikomere, Butere in Kakamega County.

Kenyatta University Pirates coach Caleb Osewe stated: “He was a big contributor in the development of the game through the numerous tournaments that he sponsored. Even as a coach, he changed many lives and many players who passed through him went ahead to play for the national team.”

The basketball tournament, which was being organised in honour of Waka, was dubbed Super Cup Basketball Challenge 2024 Seniors.

It was slated for October 11 to 13 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, with the organisers saying since Waka devoted himself to promoting the growth of basketball locally by holding several basketball tournaments, they saw no better way to honour him than putting up a tourney.

In a past interview with Nation Sport, Waka said that organising basketball tournaments for various age groups, was his way of continuing to serve the sport after his bad health forced him to step aside from coaching in 2017. The tournaments, which also featured teams from KBF Premier League, came with cash prizes for the top three sides.

“While coaching, I realised that there was a gap in terms of developing players. After players have left high school, many of them do not get the opportunity to join clubs so they disappear. I wanted to provide them with a platform where they can continue playing and be spotted by scouts," said Waka then.

By the time he quit coaching, Waka had handled the Alliance Girls basketball team for a massive 17 years, guiding them to five National Secondary School Games appearances (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2014) and two East Africa Secondary School Games (2010 and 2012).

In 2010, he led Alliance Girls High School to a third-place finish in the World School Games in the United States of America.

In his grueling battle against cancer, the former basketball coach regarded as a “resounding victory” the disease, every successful tournament that he organised with the support of corporates and friends.

"Satisfaction boss! My condition cannot bring me down," rejoiced Waka following the successful conclusion of the Under-23 Gold Cup Basketball Championship at Nyayo National Stadium on July 8 last year.

Waka was not only a basketball player during his time in secondary school but also played football, rugby, table tennis, and hockey.

He played basketball for Nairobi Milimani Secondary School and Vihiga Boys High School as a point guard. While at the club level, Waka turned out for the now-defunct NSSF in the top-flight league.

Waka started coaching on a volunteer basis at Alliance Girls High School and, through online resources and clinics organised by KBF, he cut his niche as a basketball coach and referee.

He has also officiated matches at the secondary school level and the Kenya Basketball Federation. He became a certified Fiba Agent in 2017 after passing a Fiba Agent exam in Switzerland.

During the sports tournaments, the former coach also created awareness about cancer by inviting medical professionals to talk to participants about the importance of regular screenings.

His major regret was ignoring early symptoms that something was wrong with his health. To remember Waka, Obilo said that the Super Cup Basketball Challenge would be an annual event.

For the Super Cup Basketball Challenge 2024 Seniors that was organised in his honour, Obi said the dates may stand or be changed