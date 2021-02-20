History-making Kenya Morans hit Angola to qualify for Afrobasket

Kenya Morans coach Elizabeth Mills leads her players in celebration after Tylor Ongwae (unseen) made a buzzer beater to help them beat Angola 74-73 during their Group B match of the second and final round of the Afrobasket qualifiers at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports Complex in Yaounde on February 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Philip Onyango | Nation Media Group

By  Philip Onyango

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The historic win, which Morans fought to the last second for victory, means Kenya cannot finish below third place in Group B of the Afrobasket qualifiers which are being held at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports Complex here in Yaounde on Saturday.
  • As was the case on Friday when they lost 69-51 to Senegal in the opening match of the qualifiers, the Morans started the match against Angola sluggishly, and found themselves 22-9 at the end of the first quarter.

In Yaounde

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.