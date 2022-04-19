Galopin des Champs roars to the line in Boylesports Gold Cup

Two miles and fourteen fences, was just an appetizer for the 'Dark Destroyer,' better known as Galopin des Champs.

Conditioned by Willie Mullins, Galopin des Champs (Paul Townend 2-11), churned rivals in the Boylesports Gold Cup, to sand. Paul was sitting pretty approaching the final fence, with a six-length lead from Master McShee (Ian Power 7-1), River D'etel (Jack Kennedy 8-1), and Blue Sari (Mark Walsh 25-1).

From there on, he took-off on his Concorde to conclude with 18 lengths credit. Blue Sari was just a by-stander, having a casual stroll, 30 lengths behind.

Greg and Audry Turley are the proud owners of a horse with a cut of real dash. He could even be considered for the 2023 Cheltenham Gold Cup against A Plus Tard. In fact, Galopin des Champs did not have any interest in stopping.

He carted Paul halfway to Ballyhack, before even considering a cease fire. What a professional. Not a fast race by any means. He took 5:17:6/10 to cover the trip.

***

Champion jockey, Paul Townend, was also creme de la creme in the Irish Stallion Farms Final, riding Brandy Love.