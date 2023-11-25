Equinox holds all aces for Sunday’s Japan Cup

Hollie Doyle will ride in the Japan Cup on Sunday morning for the first time, after Ryan Moore was refused by doctors to engage in any competitive activity.

Moore injured his back following a fall soon after the start of a race in Kyoto, last Sunday. Although he walked away as if nothing had happened, such is the strict code of honor in Japan, he was unable to continue.

Now it thwarts his attempt at back-to-back wins in the prestigious Japan Cup as Hollie Doyle takes the reins on Vela Azul 25-1.

Doyle, who is in Japan with husband Tom Marquand on a short-term contract, has ridden four winners from 31 rides in her second spell in the country.

Her call-up means that three female jockeys will be on duty - only ever one in the previous 42 runnings. Nanako Fujita rides Win Erfolg and Marie Velon, sides with veteran Iresine. Representing France as the sole overseas challenger, Iresine bids to end a run of 17 wins by home-trained horses.

Marie Velon, who holds the record for most wins by a female jockey in a French season, won a leg of the World All-Star Jockeys series at Sapporo in August, but for Lyon-based trainer Jean-Pierre Gauvin, this is a first venture to the Japan.

Speaking in a media conference at Tokyo racecourse on Thursday, Jean-Pierre Gauvin admitted that he was concerned early in the week when Iresine appeared to have a muscle problem. This is likely caused by dehydration on the 36-hour journey from France.

However, it is my opinion that Equinox 2-5, officially the world’s highest-rated horse, along with Liberty Island 5-2 - the fillies’ Triple Crown winner, will jump side by side from their gates. The Japan Cup will be shown live on Racing TV between 6-7am on Sunday.

SELECTION

Do Deuce Keita Tosaki

Forward Again Hiroto Mayuzumi

Iresine Marie Velon

Panthalassa Yutaka Yoshida

Vela Azul Hollie Doyle

Danon Beluga Joao Moreira

Trust Kenshin Kiwama Ogin

Chestnut Coat Manabu Tanaka

Kurino Megami Ace Tomohiro Yoshimura

Deep Bond Ryuji Wada

Shonan Bashitto Mirco Demuro

Impress Kosei Miura

Stars On Earth William Buick

Win Erfolg Nanako Fujita

Equinox Christophe Lemaire

Liberty Island Kazuo Kawada