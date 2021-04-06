Doncic leads Mavs over Jazz

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball against the Utah Jazz on April 5, 2021

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball against the Utah Jazz on April 5, 2021 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. 
 

Photo credit: Glenn James | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Slovenian star Doncic spearheaded a superb offensive performance for the Mavs in a dominant 111-103 victory over the Western Conference leaders, who had been chasing a 10th straight win
  • Elsewhere Monday, Kyrie Irving delivered a 40-point masterpiece as the Brooklyn Nets won a thriller against the New York Knicks in the "Battle of the Big Apple."
  • Nets coach Steve Nash said the team had withdrawn Harden as a precaution, and said there was no indication yet of a long-term injury problem

Los Angeles

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.