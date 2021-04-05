Morris stars as Clippers thrash Lakers

Talen Horton-Tucker #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Daniel Oturu #10 of the Los Angeles Clippers

Talen Horton-Tucker #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against Daniel Oturu #10 of the Los Angeles Clippers during the fourth quarter at Staples Center on April 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Katelyn Mulcahy | AFP

Photo credit: Katelyn Mulcahy | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Clippers got a game-high 22 points from Marcus Morris while all-stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George finished with 19 and 16 points respectively at Staples Centre arena
  • Zach LaVine scored a game-high 25 points as the Chicago Bulls snapped a six-game losing skid with a 115-107 win over the under-manned Brooklyn Nets in Chicago
  • Without injured starters Kevin Durant and James Harden, the Nets looked out of sorts in having their four-game win streak halted

Los Angeles

