Beeston sends High Legislation packing in Kenyatta Cup at Ngong
High Legislation began with good intentions, but dissolved into another province as Beeston (Ramazan Wako), persuasively confiscated the Kenyatta Cup, for Carol Bremner and Mim Haynes.
Julie McCann unequivocally bowled a hatty for Mary Binks, inclusive of the Merchant's Purse. Maria's withdrawal shed a different flavour to the pace, allowing Ten Eighty more time to gather her thoughts, flourishing narrowly from Strider.
Racing Rascals, Player X - a South African import, was notably calm and collected in the Freedom Fighter's Maiden - never pressed by anyone.
Our regular commentator, Duncan, was joined severally by an unfamiliar voice - who injected plenty of vigour into the meeting.
Results
12.25 pm - First Race - Mashujaa Day Handicap (1,600m)
1. Antwerp (James Muhindi)
2. Venetian Link (Michael Fundi)
3. Date (Ramazan Wak)
Distance: 6.4/3/24.75 Time: 1:44/4/10 secs. Favourite: Venetian Link 7-4. Runners: 4
Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer Julie McCann
1.00 pm - Second Race - Jomo Kenyatta Maiden (1,600m)
1. Swayze (Ramazan Wako)
2. Act of Genius (Michael Fundi)
3. Liverpool (Charles Kimani)
Distance: 1/13/1. Time: 1:31:9/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 7
Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer Julie McCann
1.35 pm - Third Race - The Merchant's Purse (1,800m)
1. Ten Eighty (Paul Kiarie) Westonian-Ten Thirty
2. Strider (Henry Muya)
3. Russian Wonder (Ramazan Wako)
4. Bampton (Charles Kimani)
Maria withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate
Distance: half/neck/7.4. Time: 1:53:5/10 secs. Favourite. Runners: 6
Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer Julie McCann
2.10 pm - Fourth Race - Heroes Day Handicap (2,400m)
1. Cassandra (Charles Kimani)
2. Pitch (Ramazan Wako)
3. Adleoli (Henry Muya)
Distance: half/1.5/half. Time: 2:46:4/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 5
Owned by Doctors John and Patsy Sercombe. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe
2.45 pm - Fifth Race - The Kenyatta Cup (1,200m)
1.Beeston (Ramazan Wako) Westonian-Rami
2.Grand Surabi (N. Karanja)
3. Twyford (A. Tache)
4. Pretty Pearl (K. Ngugi)
Distance: 7.4/2.5/1.75. Time: 1:13:1/10 secs. Favourite: High Legislation. Runners: 5
Owned by Carol Bremner and Mim Haynes. Trainer Doctor Patsy Sercombe
3.20 pm - Sixth Race - The Steward's Handicap Cup (1,200m)
1. Carlisle (James Muhindi) Westonian-Camelay
2. Coming Home (Charles Kimani)
3. Whispers (Ramazan Wako)
4. Madame Zee (N. Karanja)
Distance:1/4.4/8.5 Time: 1:15:3/10 secs. Favourite: Coming Home 7-4. Runners: 4
Owned by Horsing Around Syndicate. Trainer Joe Karari
3.55 pm - Seventh Race - Freedom Fighters Maiden (1,200m)
1. Player X (Michael Fundi)
2. Pin up Girl (Charles Kimani)
3. Mo Fire (Ramazan Wako)
Distance: 6.4/8/4.4. Time: 1:15:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 6
Owned by Racing Rascals. Trainer Joe Karari
Next meeting: November 3 - for the Geoffrey Griffin Trophy, Spencer Tryon Seven Furlong Handicap Perry Mason Trophy