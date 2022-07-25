Basketball League: Ulinzi Warriors go top

Former champions Ulinzi Warriors moved to the top of the Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League table standings after garnering two critical first leg points at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium at the weekend.

Ulinzi Warriors, who had surrendered their unbeaten record to champions Kenya Ports Authority after losing 62-54 in Mombasa, recovered to defeat Strathmore University Blades 68-64 in over-time on Sunday.

The victory saw Ulinzi move from third to top position with 11 points. The soldiers, have so far won five matches and lost one.

On Sunday, Blades gave Ulinzi Warriors a run for their money to lock the scores 56-56 in regulation time to force extra-time.

Ulinzi Warriors shooting guard Eric Mutoro and Collins Sudi scored 13 points each to lead the soldiers to a 12-8 advantage in the five minutes extra-time to celebrate victory.

Ulinzi team manager Stephen Bartilol said: "Blades is a good team with youthful speedy players and we had to use all the tricks in book to win."

Newly promoted Africa Nazarene University (ANU), who have shocked the big boys, are tied with Ulinzi Warriors in top position on 11 points.

ANU's impressive performance has seen them register five wins and one loss. ANU upset champions KPA 73-63.

Champions KPA, who took a break last weekend, are third with nine points. The dock men have won four matches and lost once.

Terrorists defeated Eldonets 77-65 after having lost two matches in a row to climb the ladder to sixth position with eight points.

Blades lie eighth on seven points after dropping a vital point to Ulinzi Warriors. Kenyatta University Pirates started the new season on a disappointing note when visiting Eldonets recovered to hit them 73-62.

Pirates, who had 26 points from Dolph Benedict, got off to a bright start leading 29-28 at half-time, but had a leaky defense allowing Eldonets to punish them 29-14 in the third quarter.

Eldonets, who returned home with three key points, had lost 77-65 to Terrorists on Saturday.

In the women's Premier League, University of Nairobi's Dynamites were in a class of their own harvesting four points from their two deserving victories.

Coach Juma Kent's charges started off with a 60-48 win over Eldonets in over-time on Saturday.

In their second match, Dynamites easily punished weak Eagle Wings 56-36 on Sunday.

"We played poorly against Eldonets but improved greatly in the offense in the second game. We are facing a challenge of a training venue because the university is closed on vacation," coach Kent said.

Kenyatta University Oryx registered a morale boosting 53-35 victory over Eldonets in their new season opener.

Oryx remain bottom with two points with unbeaten champions KPA heading the standings with 10 points. Dynamites lie fourth on the standings with eight points after having won three matches and lost two.

Zetech Sparks have also garnered 10 points from winning all their five outings to tie with KPA in top spot. Equity Bank Hawks are third on 10 points after losing two outings.

Newcomers Snipers, Kenya College of Accountancy University and Stanbic Bank are heading their respective men and women's Division and Two league

table standings.

Snipers top the men's Division One standings with 10 points from four wins and two loses, while KCA-U, who lost 45-34 to Strathmore University, head the women's Division One with 11 points.