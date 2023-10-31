Basketball: KPA secure second win in Zone V qualifiers

Kenya Basketball Federation women's Premier League champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) are on the verge of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the ongoing Zone V African Women Basketball League qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda.

This is after they thrashed Tanzania’s Jeshi La Kujenga Taifa 105-43 to register their second win of the tournament on Monday.

Malian international Aminata Samassekou, Medina Okot and Victoria Reynolds sunk in 19,16 and 15 points respectively to secure the win for the dockers.

KPA outscored their opponents 32-10, 21-14, 25-10 and 27-09 in the one-sided match at the LDK gymnasium in Kigali.

Irene Kapambala and Sarah Budodi were joint top scorers for Jeshi La Kujenga Taifa with eight point each followed by Penina Lushinge and Upenda Mpera, who both contributed six points for their team.

KPA’s coach Anthony Ojukwu commended his players for the win saying they are taking each game at a time.

In another match, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) defeated South Sudan’s Nile Legends 95-73. Another Kenyan representative Equity Hawks take on Gladiators of Burundi Tuesday evening.

In their opening matches, the Kenyan teams posted impressive wins against their opponents with KPA defeating JKL Lady Dolphins of Uganda 82-72, while Equity Hawks defeated Tanzania’s champions Vijana Queens 97-66.

Last year, KPA lost their Fiba Africa Zone Five Club Championship title to Alexandria of Egypt 78-67 in the final in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The Egyptian club is not participating in this year’s championship, leaving KPA as the favorites among the nine participating teams to win the title.

Equity Hawks are in Group "A" alongside Vijana Queens, APR and Gladiators, while KPA are in Group "B" alongside JKL Lady Dolphins, REG, Jeshi La Kujenga Taifa and Nile Legends.