Basketball: Winning start for KPA, Equity at Zone V qualifiers

Kenyan teams posted impressive wins at the ongoing Zone V African Women Basketball League qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda over the weekend.

Defending Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) defeated JKL Lady Dolphins of Uganda 82-72 while Equity Hawks beat Tanzania champions Vijana Queens 97-66.

KPA’s top scorers Hilda Indasi and Victoria Reynolds each sunk 18 points while Medina Okot contirbuted 16 points to secure the win for the dockers.

In the first quarter, KPA won 19-15 before losing the second quarter 16-18 to JKL Lady Dolphins who are the Ugandan champions.

KPA went on to win the third and fourth quarters 22-21 and 25-18 in a match that Ritah Imanishimwe emerged the top scorer for JKL Lady Dolphin’s scoring 17 points.

KPA coach Anthony Ojukwu, who commended his team for the win said they are taking each game at a time.

“We should play our game, we were under so much pressure but the ladies did well. It’s one game at a time,” said the veteran coach.

Last year, KPA lost the Fiba Africa Zone V club championship to Alexandria of Egypt 78-67 in the final played in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

With the Egyptian club not participating in this year’s championship, KPA are the favorites to win among the 10 participating teams.

Other teams in the tournament include APR and Rwanda Energy Group (REG) (Rwanda), Jeshi La Kujenga Taifa (Tanzania), Gladiators (Burundi) and South Sudan’s Nile Legends.

Equity Hawks are in Group "A" alongside Vijana Queens, APR and Gladiators while KPA are in Group "B" with JKL Lady Dolphins, REG, Jeshi La Kujenga Taifa and Nile Legends.

KPA will take on Jeshi La Kujenga Taifa at 7pm Kenyan time on Monday while REG face off with Nile Legends later at 10pm.