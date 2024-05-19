Audience causes major upset in Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes

Audience, has decided to develop hidden talents, although initially, he was just an assistance for Inspiral in her work at home. The Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes witnessed Audience (Robert Halvin 5-1), dictating proceedings from ground zero, to smoulder Inspiral (Kieran Shoemark 2-1).

He fended off Charyn (Sylvestre de Souza 9-1), while Inspiral struggled 11 lengths away. Big Rock also failed to shine.

Robert was the second rider to Frankie Dettori before Kieran took over, but he rode a calculated race, shunning the stands' rail favoured by rivals. He slipped free early on, charging alone up the centre.

Travelling easily two furlongs out and with a big lead already banked, Robert almost thought something was amiss behind.

"He's always been hugely talented, albeit a little bit of a wayward child. A five-year project and we've got there in the end. He's worked us out and we've worked him out. Last year would never have got a mile, he was like a bull in a china shop, always angry in the stalls. You've just got to let him get on with it and don't try to organise his mind."

John and Thady Gosden believe a rematch with Inspiral, could work in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

***

Though he may be 88, Hall of Fame conditioner, Wayne Lukas said "It never gets old at this level," moments after Seize the Grey, a 3-year-old colt by Arrogate, was ridden to a wire-to-wire success by newcomer Jaime Torres. This happened in Saturday's 149th running of the $2-million Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore.

Kentucky Derby striker, Mystik Dan (Brian Hernandez Junior 3-1), finished second for Kenny McPeek 2.4 lengths down. Catching Freedom was just a head back in third. Tuscan Gold, Just Steel, Uncle Heavy, and Imagination, all trailed in helpless.

Seize the Grey took command at the start and was never headed. He covered the 1 3/16 miles on a muddy track in 1:56.8/10.

Owned by the MyRacehorse microshare partnership, Seize the Grey came into the Preakness off a surprise victory at 9-1 odds in the Pat Day Mile at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day.

That was the first in graded stakes for Jamie, a native of Puerto Rico who didn't decide to become a jockey until a few years ago when his mother was flipping channels on the television and came across races from Hipódromo Camarero. He went to the track the next day and eventually signed up to attend Puerto Rico's riding school.