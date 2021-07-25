All Over Again adds mustard to Kenya Oaks Classic at Ngong

James Muhindi

Jockey James Muhindi aboard Pretty Pearl charges past 1200m distance on July 25, 2021, during The Champagne Stakes The Lady McMillan Cup race at Ngong racecourse.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo I Nation Media Group

By  Deja Vu

As Glitter left the stalls, in a nicely coated candy take-off, she went all out for a fair long way with David Miri. Together they raised alarm bells, until Kenyan Queen and All over Again began their quest.

