All Over Again adds mustard to Kenya Oaks Classic at Ngong

As Glitter left the stalls, in a nicely coated candy take-off, she went all out for a fair long way with David Miri. Together they raised alarm bells, until Kenyan Queen and All over Again began their quest.

Kenyan Queen was all bold as Glitter returned to her shell. Then, Lesley Sercombe on All over Again, pumped up another volume, scaling 6 luscious lengths from Kenyan Queen, by the Oaks palisade.

Owned by Mim Haynes and Carol Bremner, for trainer Patsy Sercombe, this was a Classic replete with seminal moments.

All Over Again being congratulated by Jockey Lesley Sercombe after winning on July 25, 2021 during the Kenya Oaks at Ngong.

Chicago did not expect an onslaught from fellow neighbour, Gold Pot, in the Paddy Migdoll Mile. Gold Pot has not been chipper at this distance, ever, but the modernised former sprinter surely changed that notoriety for a zippy syndicate. Public Hero lost his conviction, comprehensively.

Right now, we can say Oliver Gray's, Pretty Pearl, is the Marquess of Fillies - not born of mediocrity. She certainly slammed the door shut on Ameerah and Westwind, to pocket the Champagne Stakes for another jolly cartel.

Horse racing fans follow the proceedings during the Chilli Cup race on July 25, 2021 at Ngong. Photo credit: Chris Omollo I Nation Media Group

12.30 pm - First Race - The Snickers Cup (600m)

1. Marais (James Muhindi) Martial Art-Diamond District

2. Deodoro (Charles Kimani) Westonian-Lora Lee

3. Zodi West (Pauld Kiarie)

4. West Lothian (Michael Fundi)

Distance: 1/3/3. Time: 1:41:2/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-6. Runners: 4

Owned by Mary Binks. Trainer Stewart McCann

1.00 pm - Second Race - The Paddy Migdoll Tea Urn Mile

1. Gold Pot (Richard Kibet) Judpot-Gold Review

2. Chicago (Lesley Sercombe)

3. Public Hero (Paul Kiarie)

4. Inca Ruler (Charles KImani)

Distance: 1.5/1.5/14. Time: 1:39:5/10 secs. Favourite: Chicago 1-4. Runners: 5

Owned by Justice Leneola, Doctor John Sercombe, David and Maggie Gray, Helfritz. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

Jockey James Muhindi display's The Champagne Stakes, The Lady McMillan Cup, he won aboard Pretty Pearl on July 25, 2021 at Ngong. Photo credit: Chris Omollo I Nation Media Group

1.30 pm - Third Race - The Chilli Cup (1,200m)

1. Salt Lake (Peter Kinuthia) Global View-To go West

2. Pippa (Michael Fundi)

3. Abby Rose (Patrick Mungai)

4. Tenacious (James Muhindi)

Risque withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 2.5/4.4/1. Time: 1:14:2/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 7

Owned and trained by Gilly Fraser

2.05 pm - Fourth Race - The Champagne Stakes Lady McMillan Cup (1,200m)

1. Pretty Pearl (James Muhindi) Westonian-Pirates Coup

2. Ameerah (Michael Fundi)

3. Westwind (Lesley Sercombe)

4. Crumpet (David Miri)

Distance: 3.5/2.5/14. Time: 1:14:4/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-9. Runners: 4

Owned by Hanana, Nduati, Duncanson, and, Oliver Gray. Trainer Oliver Gray.

2.40 pm - Fifth Race - The Kenya Oaks (2,400m)

1. All Over Again (Lesley Sercombe) Twice Over-Als Secret

2. Kenyan Queen (James Muhindi)

3. Free Dawn (Richard Kibet)

4. Glitter (David Miri)

Distance: 6/5/5. Time: 2:46:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 4

Owned by Mim Haynes and Carol Bremner

3.10 pm - Sixth Race - The JCK Rose Bowl (2,400m)

1. Quasar (James Muhindi) Mambo in Seattle-Size em Up

2. Respectable Jud (Charles Kimani)

3. Karowe (Lesley Sercombe)

4. Grace Kelly (Richard Kibet)

Distance: 3.75/2.5/4.75. Time: 2:38:7/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 9

Owned by J. Shah. Trainer Bindya Devani

Salt Lake (right) charges to the finishing line with Jockey Peter Kinuthia in front of Pippa with Micheal Fundi on board during the Chilli Cup race on July 25, 2021 at Ngong.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo I Nation Media Group

3.45 pm - Seventh Race - The Cambric Trophy Vicky Jackman Memorial (1,000m)

1. Dusha (Peter Kinuthia) West Man-Soul Seeker

2. The Bar (James Muindi)

3. Moonlight Shadow (Patrick Mungai)

4. Lady Eccles (Lesley Sercombe)

Distance: 5.4/short-head/0.75. Time: 0:59:6/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 7

Owned by Rowe, Kilburn, Patel, and, Grantham. Trainer Oliver Gray