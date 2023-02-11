Bandari's Sheikh shines at Coast swim meet

Mohamed Sheikh, 15, of Bandari Swim Club Saturday starred during the first day of the Coast Amateur Swimming Association (CASA) Mixed Level Age Group Open and Masters Championship at Aga Khan Academy in Mombasa.

Sheikh secured wins in boys 14-15 years’ 400 meters freestyle and 100m individual medley (IM) events to steer his Bandari team to victory in three relay events.

Sheikh started the day by winning gold in the boys 14-15 years 400m freestyle event dominated by Bandari SC, after clocking four minutes, 41.35 seconds. His younger brother Hashim Sheikh finished second in 4:52.88 with Abubakar Riyadh taking third place in 4:53.69.

He then scooped another gold in boys 14-15 years 100m IM, returning 1:05.84, followed by Joshua Masakha of Mombasa Aquatics who clocked 1:08.53 while third position went to Aga Khan Academy’s Joel Nyauka (1:12.61).

Sheikh with his Bandari SC teammates clinched gold medals in the 14-15 years Mixed 400 meter Freestyle category finishing in a time of 4:29.84, boys 14-15 years 200 meters medley relay (2:08.25) and boys 14-15 years 400 meters freestyle relay (5:23.52).

In girls category, Kenya national team swimmer Maria Bianchi of Blue Ocean was the star attraction when she bagged in her first gold medal in the girls 16-24 years 100m IM event in 1:12.35 before winning another gold in the 200m IM clocking 2:38.73.

USIU Dolphines SC swimmers from Nairobi outshone their opponents in the girls' 16-24 years 50m freestyle winning all the three medals. Chloe Muthoni won gold in 39.17 while Manka Atemi and Triza Oyamo came second and third in 40.29 and 40.82 respectively.

Bandari SC swimmers dominated boys 12-13 years 50m freestyle where Iqbaal Bayusuf won gold in 29.47 with his teammates Jake Trento and Khalid Waleed settling for silver and bronze medals in 30.29 and 30.58 respectively.

Selected results

Boys

14-15 years 50m freestyle: 1. Joshua Masakha, Mombasa Aquatics (25.86); 2. Mohamed Sheikh, Bandari (26.69); 3. Joel Nyaika, Aga Khan Academy (28.14).

10-11 years 100m Backstroke: 1. Jeremy Mwamisi, Mombas Parents SC (1:27.19); 2. Harith Muses, Mombasa Aquatics (1:31.61); 3. Snellen Muturi, Blue Ocean (1:46.16).

16-24 years 200m IM: 1. Aker Mutinda, Mombasa Aquatics (2:29.63); 2. Ali Nahdy, Mombasa Aquatics (2:30.13); 3. Twalib Hamza, Mombasa Aquatics (2:31.02).

Girls

14-15 years 200m IM: 1. Amelia Mudanye, Aga Khan Academy (2:52.69); 2. Raya Inell Ba, Aga Khan Academy (2:55.99); 3. Jasmine Pendo, Mombasa Aquatics (2:56.56).

14-15 years 100m backstroke: 1. Natalie Lutalo, Aga Khan Academy (1:20.01); 2. Joy C Aleyo, Mombasa Aquatics (1:20.01); 3. Aliyana Kachra, Aga Khan Academy, (1:26.14);