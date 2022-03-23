Youngsters battle for World U20 slots in Kitale

Athletics Kenya North Rift Region on Wednesday conducted a mini-trial for the World Under-20 Championships at the Ndura Sports Complex in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.

The World Under-20 Championships will be held in Cali, Colombia in August.

Athletes, who are currently at home for the long holidays, took part in the mini-trials for the global event.

Abigael Jepkwemoi, a standard seven pupil at the Ndura Primary School in Kitale, won the 800m and 1,500m races.

In the 800m race, Jepkwemoi crossed the line in 2:20.42 ahead of Sharon Jepkoech who timed 2:25.45 while Maureen Jelangat sealed the podium in 2:38.04.

Jepkwemoi then timed 4:54.10 for victory in 1,500m ahead of Ruth Moraa (4:57.54) and Joyce Jeptoo (5:12.00).

Jepkwemoi, who hails from Mt Elgon in Bungoma County, said she still has some work to do ahead of the national trials.

"I will decide later which race I will be competing in. I believe when we join the camp, I will be able to have more tips on how to do well and improve on my performance because I want to be in the Kenyan team,” said Jepkwemoi.

In the 5,000m race, Abigael Chepnaget won in 16:52.16 ahead of Ruth Jeptoo who timed 17:12.76 while Caren Jepkemoi settled third in 17:58.57.

The race also featured 3,000m men where Ezra Ondiso (8:37.95), Levi Kiplagat (8:39.64) and Shadrack Kiso (9:10.26) emerged first, second and third respectively.

Daniel Simiyu, who trains at the Ndura Sports Complex, said that he wants to work hard in training and beat his mentor Ferdinand Omanyala in the 100m.

“I was in fourth position last weekend during the AK Track and Field weekend meet in Mumias and my aim is to join Team Kenya in the junior event. I believe with good training, I will be able to even beat Omanyala whom we look up to as sprinters,” said Simiyu, who clocked 10.60 in the 100m race.

Simiyu is a form four student at Chalicha Secondary School in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County.

The AK Director for Youth Barnaba Korir said that they are also keen to make sure that once the programme starts, the best athletes will get a chance to represent Kenya as they also look forward to retain the title the country won in the last two editions.