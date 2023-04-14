Young Tanui looks to upstage stars in the streets of Boston

The elite women’s start list of this year’s Boston Marathon is a blend of youth and experience.

Among the upcoming athletes who’ll be seeking to stage an upset is the 2021 Amsterdam Marathon champion Angela Tanui.

Tanui who trains in Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet County, has been preparing for yet another major marathon appearance for the last five months.

She is confident of a good performance in the race which will be held on Monday.

“I have prepared well for the race. Having finished my training programme well, I’m looking forward to running a good race. I understand the race has a tough course but I will do my best to register good results,” the athlete, who has featured in 13 marathon races since she started competing, said.

She said that her dream has always been to compete in the Boston Marathon, especially after she missed the opportunity to participate in last year's race after being denied a travelling visa.

“I am confident that when I finish the race, I shall have learnt one or two things because competition is just a learning process, especially from the world beaters who have done this severally,” she said.

The 25-year-old athlete made her debut on the big stage at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA, where Kenya relinquished the world title to Ethiopia’s Gotytom Gebrselasse as Judith Korir settled for silver.

Tanui finished sixth in a time of 2:22:15, having staged a spirited fight that saw her fall behind her opponents in the final kilometres of the race.

Angela Tanui, 2021 Amsterdam Marathon Champion, stretches after a training session in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on April 04, 2023. Angela will compete in this year’s Boston Marathon on April 17. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

She reckons she still has a lot to learn as far as competing in a major marathon race is concerned. The opportunity to run alongside big stars like the two-time world marathon champion Edna Kiplagat, former New York Marathon champion Joyciline Jepkosgei, among others, gives her joy.

Tanui won the 2021 Amsterdam Marathon and dedicated the victory to 2015 World Cross Country champion, the late Agnes Tirop who was her close friend. Tirop was found murdered in Iten in October 2021.

Tanui says whenever she lines up to compete in races, she will always remember best friend Tirop. Both of them were managed by Italy-based Gianni Demadonna.

“It was so sad to lose Tirop and I will always remember her when I run in any race. Gender violence has to come to an end,” she said.

Tanui draws inspiration from women-only world record holder Mary Keitany who has since retired.