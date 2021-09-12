World U-20 stars set for Kip Keino Classic

World Under-20 champions Vincent Keter, Purity Chepkirui, Teresiah Muthoni and Benson Kiplangat will put their fledgling legs against seasoned athletes at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday in Nairobi.

Keter and Kirui won the men's and women’s 1,500m titles with Kiplangat and Muthoni claiming the 5,000m titles during the World Under-20 Athletics Championships held July 18-22 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Nairobi tour director Barnaba Korir disclosed that more entries were expected with the final list to be released during the launch Monday at Ole Sereni Hotel.

Keter will take part in the men’s 1,500m that has an impressive local legion comprising among others, Tokyo Olympics 1,500m finalist Abel Kipsang and Charles Simotwo, who failed to go past the semi-finals at Tokyo Olympics.

Basically, the men’s 1,500m will be a regional affair pitting Kenyans against their arch-rivals Ethiopia and Djibouti with a sprinkle of Moroccan representation in the mix.

The contest was thrown wide open when the World 1,500m champion and Tokto Olympics silver medallist, Timothy Cheruiyot withdrew, hence making it a potential thriller.

Keter clocked 3:37.24 to win the world junior title, while Kipsang won his semi-final race at the Tokyo Olympics with a Championship Record time of 3:31.65 only to finish fourth in the final.

The record didn’t last for long as Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke it at the final with a new time of 3:28.32 as Cheruiyot settled second in 3:29.01.

Besides Keter and Kipsang, Ronald Kwemoi, the World Under-20 1,500m world record holder, and Boaz Kiprugut are the other Kenyans in the race.

Lemi Teddese, who failed to go past the semi-finals in 1,500m at Tokyo Olympics, World Under-20 1,500m silver medallist Wegene Addisu and Berhane Aregawi will lead Ethiopia’s quest.

Other Ethiopians are Melkamu Zegeye and Adehena Kasaye. Chepkirui, the World Under-20 1,500m champion, takes on compatriots, Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng’etich, who is also the 2017 World 1,500m champion, Continental Cup 1,500m champion Winnie Chebet and 2013 World 5,000m silver medallist Mercy Cherono.

The 2017 World Under-18 1,500m bronze medallist Edinah Jebitok is also in the mix.

Chebet and Jebitok failed to go past the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

The women’s metric mile race will be a Kenyan and Ethiopian affair with the visitors being represented by five athletes including 2012 world indoor 1,500m silver medallist Axumawit Embaye, African Games 800m champion Hirut Meshesha and Gela Hambese.

Uganda’s Winnie Nanyondo, who finished fourth in 800m at the 2019 World Championships, will also try her luck in the 1,500m race.

With Hellen Obiri, the World 5,000m champion and Olympic 5,000m silver medallist not in contention, Muthoni, the world under-20 3,000 champion, has a chance to shine in the women’s 5,000m.

The 2018 World Under-20 1,500m champion Samuel Alemaz from Ethiopia, Briton Dani Chattenton, Uganda’s youngster Prisca Chesang and Moroccan veteran Hilali Siham, who won bronze in 1,500m and 3,000m at the 2004 World Under-20 event.