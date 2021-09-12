World U-20 stars set for Kip Keino Classic

Vincent Keter

Kenya's Vincent Keter celebrates with the Kenyan flag after winning the men's 1500 metres final during the World Under-20 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 2018 World Under-20 1,500m champion Samuel Alemaz from Ethiopia, Briton Dani Chattenton, Uganda’s youngster Prisca Chesang and Moroccan veteran Hilali Siham, who won bronze in 1,500m and 3,000m at the 2004 World Under-20 event.
  • Kiplagat, who won gold in men’s 5,000m at the World Under-20, has a battle at hand against experienced colleagues including Michael Kibet and Daniel Simiu, who represented Kenya in 5,000m at Tokyo Olympics and Jacob Krop, a sixth place finisher in 5,000m at 2019 World Championships.

World Under-20 champions Vincent Keter, Purity Chepkirui, Teresiah Muthoni and Benson Kiplangat will put their fledgling legs against seasoned athletes at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday in Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.