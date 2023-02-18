World Cross Country: Kenya loses women Under-20 title to Ethiopia

Pamela Kosgei handed Kenya bronze as the country relinquished the women’s under-20 title to Ethiopia’s Senayet Getachew at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships at Mount Panorama Circuit, Bathurst, Australia on Saturday.

Kosgei and compatriot World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Faith Cherotich went toe-to-toe with Gatechew and another Ethiopian Medina Eisa in the last two kilometres.

Then Cherotich would tumble at the tyre challenge to fall back as Kosgei battled Gatechew and Eisa.

Gatechew then surged forward to win in 20 minutes and 53 seconds as compatriot Eisa settled for silver in 21:00.

Kosgei went for bronze in 21:01 as the country lost the title Beatrice Chebet won in 2019 in Aarhus, Denmark.

Cherotich, who was the pre-race favourite, came home fourth in 21:10 while Diana Chepkemoi and settled sixth in 21:16 as the country took silver in the team event and Ethiopia claimed the team title for the fourth straight time.