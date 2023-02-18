Kenya win World Cross Country Mixed Relay gold in Bathurst

The Kenyan quartet of Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Miriam Cherop, Daniel Munguti and Brend Chebet destroyed the field to win the World Cross Country Mixed Relay gold in Bathurst, Australia on Saturday.

Kenya won the race in 23:14 with rivals and neighbours Ethiopia clocking 23:21 for second place. Hosts Australia were third in 23:26 with South Africa, who had Caster Semenya on the anchor lane, finishing fourth.

Chebet, the World Under-20 1500m silver medallist, anchored Kenya brilliantly to ensure they reclaim the title.

"I suffered on the hills but remained focused," said Chebet.

After falling second at the first leg (Emmanuel Wanyonyi) and second leg (Miriam Cherop), third leg Daniel Munguti dug in to overtake Australia in the last metres to hand over the ribbon to Chebet.

"Training in Embu has really helped us,'' said Wanyonyi.