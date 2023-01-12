Team Kenya starts camp at Kigari ahead of World X-Country event

Team Kenya for the World Cross Country Championships will camp at Kigari Teachers College in Embu County.

Team coordinator John Kimetto Thursday disclosed that logistical challenges have forced them to have the residential training at their traditional venue in Embu.

Athletics Kenya had during the national trials last month considered taking the team to either Nandi, Kericho, Uasin Gishu or Machakos counties.

The World Cross Country Championships is on February 18 at Mount Panorama Circuit, Bathurst, Australia.

“The terrain, altitude, fresh food and hospitality at the college remains the best and we didn’t want to change from that kind of environment drastically, “said Kimetto.

“We didn’t want to get surprises that would have hindered athletes’ training in other areas.”

However, Kimetto said that they shall in future institute early recce in places like Nandi that have scenic terrains for the national team training.

Kimetto said even though camp started on Monday this week, they expect a full house on Sunday after several athletes requested time to attend to other commitments.

Some of the athletes not in camp are the Commonwealth Games 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet, Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medallist Daniel Simiu and World Indoor 1,500m bronze medallist Abel Kipsang, who passed out from Kenya Police Training College Main Campus on Tuesday.

Chebet, the World 5,000m silver medallist won the women’s under-20 category when the World Cross Country Championships was held last in 2019 in Aarhus, Denmark.

Also not in camp are World Half Marathon silver medallist Kibiwott Kandie and 3,000m steeplechaser world recorder holder Beatrice Chepkoech.

Kandie and Chepkoech are fresh from winning the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and National Police Cross Country titles respectively a week ago.

AK named eight more athletes to reinforce Team Kenya that was selected on December 10 at the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College, Ruiru.

Kimetto said that the athletes who are reserves will stand by in case of injuries or any eventualities.

“They will all train together with all of these having gone through the visa process, “said Kimetto

KDF’s Collins Koros, who is returning from an injury, and Hillary Kipchirchir of Kaptagat were included in the men’s 10 kilometre race team. Koros finished third during the KDF event won by Kandie.

Koros, the 2021 KDF 10,000m champion, and Kipchirchir, finished seventh and eighth respectively during the national trials.

KDF's Cynthia Chepng’eno, 22, who finished seventh at the trials, is the only athlete included in the women’s 10km team.

Stephen Masinget and Daniel Kinyanjui, who settled 10th and 13th respectively during the trials, have been included in the men's under-20 8km team.

World marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei's younger sister Pamela from Elgeyo Marakwet and Lemotit's Diana Chepkemoi have joined the women's under-20 6km team.

Pamela and Chepkemoi romped home seventh and eighth in that order during the national trials.

Pamela was in the team for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia in August where she finished fifth in the 3,000m steeplechase.

Betty Chelangat, who was placed fourth in the women's 2km race, has been included in the mixed relay team.

The team now has 40 athletes.

"They shall consider the climate and the route that will stage the event. We are gathering information on all these for an informed decision," said Mutwii.

Team

Senior men’s 10km

Sebastian Kimaru (Kapsabet), Daniel Simiu (Police), Kibiwott Kandie (KDF), Emmanuel Kiprop (Golazo), Nicholas Kipkorior, Geoffrey Kamworor (Police). Reserves: Collins Koros (KDF) Hillary Kipchirchir (Kaptagat).

Senior women’s 10km

Grace Loibach (Elgeyo Marakwet), Edinah Jebitiok (Nandi), Irene Cheptai (Elgeyo Marakwet), Agnes Jebet (Elgeyo Marakwet), Viola Chepng'eno, Emily Chebet (Bomet), Beatrice Chebet (Police). Reserve: Cynthia Chepng’eno (KDF).

Under-20 men’s 8km:

Ismael Kirui (Torongo), Reynold Kipkorir (Bomet), Dennis Kipkirui (Keringet), Raphael Dabash (Njoro), Gideon Kipng’etich (Nakuru), Charles Rotich (West Pokot). Reserve: Stephen Masinget (Ngong), Daniel Kinyanjui (Nakuru).

Under-20 women's 6km

Faith Cherotich (Kaylet), Sheila Chebet (Iten), Joyline Chepkemoi (Lemoitit), Nancy Cherop ((Elgeyo Marakwet), Marion Chepng’etich ((Elgeyo Marakwet), Diana Cherotich (Elgeyo Marakwet). Reserve: Pamela Kosgei (Elgeyo Marakwet), Diana Chepkemoi (Lemotit).

Senior men’s 2km (Mixed relay)

Emmanuel Wanyonyi (Nandi), Daniel Munguti (KDF), Mathew Kipsang (KDF), Abel Kipsang (Police).

Senior women’s 2km (Mixed relay)