World champ Ruth Chepng'etich seals double at Prisons Championships

World marathon champion Ruth Chepng'etich on Saturday sealed a double at the Kenya Prisons Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi with victory in women's 10,000 metres.

The race had six entrants, with Chepng'etich of the Prisons Staff Training College (PSTC), her teammate Lilian Chepkorir and Coast's Alice Aprot thrilling spectators by exchanging leads.

Aprot looked destined for victory before Chepng'etich overtook her with about 300m to go, the World Marathon Champion romping home in 31 minutes and 55. 47 seconds. Aprot was late by 02:85 seconds while Chepkorir - who is still in training at the PSTC - was third in 32:00.42.

World marathon champion Ruth Chepng'etich on her way to victory in the women's 10,000m final during the Kenya Prisons Athletics Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on April 9, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

"I want to thank God for yesterday and today's victory. Because I am still new in track races, this is a very good performance," said Chepng'etich who Friday triumphed in women's 5000m.

The 27-year-old athlete will head Kenyan women marathon team for the July 15-24 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Aprot said the scorching sun took a toll on her while she was also intimidated by the presence of Chepng'etich in the race.

"It was a good performance considering that we had the World marathon champion (Chepng'etich) in the race. I am not disappointed by my performance," said Aprot, adding that she is going to train hard for the national trials.

Her target she said is to qualify for either the World Championship or African Championships.

World marathon champion Ruth Chepng'etich (right), Alice Aprot (left) and Lilian Chepkorir compete in the women's 10,000m final during the Kenya Prisons Athletics Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on April 9, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The men's 100m finals was tense, with three athletes being disqualified following three false starts.

They are Nairobi's Dominic Osoro and Central's Martin Juma and Michael Mwangi. Prison Headquarters's Dan Kiviasi successfully defended the title in 10:49 seconds. Coast's Hesbon Ochieng came a distant second in 10:53 while Nyanza's Bonface Chirat was third third in 11:08.

"The race was so tough that is why there were many false starts. Everybody wants to clinch a ticket to the national championship," said Kiviasi. "I am the defending champion so I was confident of winning. My target is to represent Kenya either at the Africa Championships or World championships."

Earlier, Commonwealth Games 20km walk bronze medalist Samuel Gathimba from Eastern led Shadrack Nyamai (Eastern) and Nehemiah Kiprono of Rift Valley is scooping all the podium places in men's 10km race walk. Gathimba clocked 42:57.3, while Nyamai and Kiprono timed 46:10.0 and 46:59.7 respectively.