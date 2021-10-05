Why Kenya's bid to host 2025 World Championships looks promising

What you need to know:

  • Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei disclosed that good infrastructure that include transport system and training venues are some of the key factors that World Athletics Council will explore before awarding the rights
  • Tuwei noted that besides the main arena of the event, the bidding countries are required to have more than two venues with international standard track for athletes to train
  • Tuwei said the six-lane track at Kenyatta University that is part of the World Under-18 and Under-20 legacy, has also been factored adding that the track at Kasarani will be overhauled if necessary

The ongoing construction of the Expressway and the Jamhuri Sports Complex are some of the key factors Kenya has used in their effort to win the bid to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

