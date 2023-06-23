Were wisely times his strides to punch Budapest ticket

Kenya Defence Forces’ (KDF’s) Wiseman Were has defended his 400metres national title with a world championships qualifying time.

Were, who had just retained his national 110m hurdles crown, clocked 48.52 seconds to triumph on Friday at the ongoing National Athletics Championships at Nyayo National Stadium.

Were’s explosive show over the hurdles saw him meet the qualifying standards of 48.70 for the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Were, the Africa 400m hurdles bronze medallist, becomes the fourth Kenyan sprinter to qualify for the world event after Ferdinand Omanyala in 100m, Boniface Mweresa in 400m and Mary Moraa in 400m.

“It’s such a good feeling and great achievement to finally strike the World Championships qualifying time and I just can’t wait to make my debut at the event,” said Were, the 2019 world shuttle relay bronze medallist.

Were, the Commonwealth Games 4x400m bronze medallist, attributed his success to working hard on his speed, race execution and consistent stride patterns between the hurdles.

“I maintained 14 strides throughout unlike before when I alternated between 15 and 14 strides,” explained the 25-year-old Were. “I want to maintain the strides pattern and improve on my speed and techniques ahead of the world event.”

Meanwhile, Irene Kamais from KDF is the new national women’s 10,000m champion.

Kamais stunned defending champion Ruth Chepng’etich from Kenya Prisons to win in 31 minutes and 56.37 seconds. Catherine Reline from North Rift settled second in 31:57.79 while Chepng’etich came third in 32:09.87.