We are going for gold, warns Mutwii as World Relays start

In Silesia, Poland

Athletics Kenya senior vice president Paul Mutwii is confident Kenya will harvest a number of medals in the World Athletics Relays Championship which starts on Saturday at the Slaski Stadium in Silesia, Poland at 8pm EAT.

“The team looks good and after good preparations back home despite the few challenges we had, we are confident they will be fly our flag high by doing well,” Mutwii told Nation Sport here.

The athletes and officials underwent a second Covid-19 test after the lapse of 48-hour period where the results came out negative and were given a clean bill to compete.

World Athletics has ensured athletes and officials including the media are tested in their rooms where one receives their results after two hours. the last tests will be done on Sunday before departure.

The first event, which is the women's 4x400m, will see Kenya line up in the second heat and will be competing against France (3:22.34), Cuba (3:23.21) and Netherlands (3:26.98). Kenya have a national record of 3:28.94.

The first two in each heat and the next two fastest losers will advance to the final set for Sunday.

Gladys Musyoki will be first athlete to start off before handing the button to Veronica Mutua with Sylvia Chesebe coming in third before Mary Moraa anchors the Kenyans.

Team Kenya's coach William Murgor is confident that the girls are ready and will be giving their best shot in the race.

The next event will be the men's 4x400m relay, where Kenya who have a national record of 2:59.63, and will battle France (2:58.96), Czech Republic (3:02.52), Colombia (2:59.50) and Japan (3:00.76) for a place in the final.

Murgor will be hoping Stanley Kieti, William Rayian, David Sanayek and Kevin Kiprotich power their way to Sunday's final.

In the 2x2x400m mixed relays which is a final event, Kenya will be out to win gold against Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Portugal, Poland and Belarus.

Kenya’s Naomi Korir will be joining forces with Ferguson Rotich in a bid to win a first medal for the country in the event.

Round one of 4x400m mixed relays will see Kenya in the first heat competing against Netherlands, Czech Republic (3:17.53), Portugal (3:19.63), France (3:17.17), Spain (3:20.47) and Turkey (3:20.31).

Jared Momanyi will be the first to go before handing over the button to Joan Cherono. Moraa will then take over from Cherono before Aron Koech anchors the Kenyans.

The day will end with the shuttle hurdles relay where Kenya is automatically assured of a medal with only two other countries competing in the category, Poland and Germany.