Waithaka in World Athletics Road Running team

The 2022 world 10,000m silver medallist Stanley Waithaka is the latest inclusion in Team Kenya for the World Athletics Road Running Championships scheduled for September 30 to October 1, this year in Latvia.

Waithaka, who withdrew from the national trials for the just concluded World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary with a groin injury, has replaced world 5,000m bronze medallist Jacob Krop in the 5km Road race.

Athletics Kenya director for competitions, Paul Mutwii, disclosed that Waithaka is among three athletes who have been included in the team as a replacement for heir injured colleagues.

Waithaka, 23, will now team up with Commonwealth 5,000m silver medallist Nicholas Kimeli and Cornelius Kemboi in the 5km Road race.

Waithaka will warm up for the Latvia championships in the10,000m race at the Brussels Diamond League on Friday in Belgium.

The national 1,500m champion Kyumbe Munguti comes in for the world 2019 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot in the Road Mile race where he will team up with world indoor 1,500m bronze medallist Abel Kipsang and world under-20 1,500m champion Reynold Kipkorir.

Munguti was due to compete in men’s 1,500m at Gala dei Castelli, the World Athletics Continental; Silver Tour in Switzerland Monday.

The reigning Hamburg Half Marathon champion Samwel Nyamai, who is also the Vienna Half Marathon champion, has replaced Prague Marathon champion Alexander Mutiso.

Nyamai will partner with newly crowned world 10,000m silver medallist Daniel Simiu and Bernard Kibet.

Also in the half marathon team are 2023 Berlin Half Marathon champion Sabastian Sawe and 2023 Barcelona Half Marathon champion Charles Langat.

Mutwii requested the athletes to Latvia to converge on Riadha House Tuesday next week for consultation ahead of a possible residential training.

Multiple track world record holder and world champion Faith Kipyegon will lead the women’s squad in the road mile.

Kipyegon, who is fresh from winning the 1,500m and 5,000m world titles in Budapest, will team up with Nelly Chepchichir and world 3,000m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech, who claimed silver in Budapest.

Kipyegon holds world records in 1,500m, 5,000 and the one mile.

Olympic marathon champion Peris Jepchirchir will lead the women's half marathon team of Irene Kimais, who placed fourth in the 10,000m at the world championships, Margaret Chelimo, Catherine Reline and Janeth Chepng’etich.

Team Kenya squad

Road Mile:

Women- Faith Kipyegon, Nelly Chepchirchir, Beatrice Chepkoech

Men- Kyumbe Munguti, Abel Kipsang, Reynold Cheruiyot

5km:

Women- Caroline Nyagah, Beatrice Chebet, Lilian Kasait

Men-Stanley Waithaka, Nicholas Kimeli, Cornelius Kemboi

Half Marathon:

Women- Peris Jepchirchir, Irene Kamais, Catherine Reline, Margaret Chelimo, Janeth Chepngetich