Three years on, Kenya's queen of long distance Vivian Cheruiyot returns

Her story is one of resilience and never-say-die attitude.

It was exactly six years, nine months and two weeks since she last stepped on a track and two years and eight months since her last competitive race.

But Olympic 5,000 metres gold medallist Vivian "Pocket Rocket" Cheruiyot is back!

Cheruiyot, who had taken a maternity break for the second time in her career, announced her return during the National Police Service Athletics Championships that ended on Thursday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Despite not having done any speed work, Cheruiyot, who last competed on track during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games where she won gold in 5,000 metres and silver in 10,000m, finished ninth in 10,000m at the Police meet.

Cheruiyot, who featured last in a competitive race in the October 2020 London Marathon, clocked 34 minutes and 59.34 seconds to finish ninth.

Upcoming long distance ace Gladys Kwamboka sealed a double to win in 33:05.57, a day after claiming the 5,000m crown in 16: 05.20.

“This is just the start and be ready to see me more, not on track but road running, especially marathons,” said the 39-year-old mother of two, who is focused on making the marathon team for the 2024 Paris Olympics Games.

Before Paris, Cheruiyot is planning to compete in a major marathon either in September or October this year.

“The race was ok... I am happy because running 34 minutes without any speed work or track sessions is absolutely incredible,” said Cheruiyot, who declared that she is ready to bounce back strongly.

“All that I wanted was to finish the race and not to be lapped. Unfortunately, I was lapped but I told myself this is part of training and good things are on the way,” explained Cheruiyot, with her trademark smile and laughter.

Cheruiyot, who holds seven world and one Olympic title, said that the 'Pocket Rocket' is ready for another launch.

Cheruiyot took a maternity break after she failed to finish her race at the 2020 London Marathon.

She delivered her baby girl, Arielle Jebiwott, on October 12, 2021.

“Everything is possible and there is nothing impossible so long as you commit and have a strong mind that you can make a comeback...that is me, the Pocket Rocket,” explained Cheruiyot.

“I am back with a mission which is to run well... I want to run good times and good races so as to leave a legacy that will be talked about in many decades to come,” said Cheruiyot, who started competing for Kenya at the age of 16 at the 1999 World Cross Country Championships where she won silver in the Under-20 category.

“I want to do the best and show the young generation that it can be done so long as one is focused and disciplined, and avoid short-cuts,” explained Cheruiyot, who is back in shape.

Cheruiyot also encouraged women that they can also do well even after taking maternity breaks.

“They can have children and return to continue with their careers be it in athletics or any other field, let them not fear. In fact, one becomes stronger than before,” said Cheruiyot.

Cheruiyot has two children: Allan Kiprono, 9, and daughter Arielle Jebiwott (one year and seven months).

At Kasarani, thrills and spills marked the end of National Police Service Athletics Championships as World and Commonwealth Games medallists Beatrice Chebet, Mary Moraa and Daniel Simiu bossed their rivals to win.

Chebet, the Commonwealth Games 5,000 metres champion and world 5,000m bronze medallist, won women’s 1,500m title as Moraa, the Commonwealth Games 800m champion and world 800m bronze medallist, reigned in the 400m final.

Simiu, the Commonwealth Games 10,000m silver medallist, retained his 5,000m crown.

World indoor 1,500m bronze medallist Abel Kipsang snatched a double with victories in 1,500m and 800m as Gladys Kwamboka also sealed a brace claiming her maiden 10,000m crown, a day after she won the 5,000m title.

Former world and Commonwealth Games javelin champion Julius Yego sealed his 12th title as Martha Musai retained the women’s javelin throw crown with the national 100m and 200m champion and record holder Maximilla Imali winning both finals.

