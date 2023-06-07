New winners crowned as Police Championships begins

New regimes were Wednesday installed as the National Police Service Athletics Championships got off to a thrilling start at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Upcoming Gladys Kwamboka snatched her maiden title in the women's 5,000m with Timothy Katam winning his first men's 10,000m crown.

At the same time, defending 1,500m champion Abel Kipsang and 2017 World 1,500m champion Elijah Manangoi set up an explosive final on Thursday after they easily put away their respective semi-finals.

Commonwealth Games 800m champion Mary Moraa won her 400m first semi-final as her training mate Millicent Ndoro claimed the second semi to set up a final showdown Thursday.

Mary Moraa (left) celebrates with Millicent Ndoro after the 400m semi-finals during the National Police Service Athletics Championships on June 7, 2023 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Kwamboka, who won silver at the National Police Cross Country Championships, tactically stayed behind steeplechaser Virginia Nyambura at the bell before showing her a clean pair of heels with less than 200m to go.

Kwamboka clocked 16 minutes and 05.20 seconds to edge out Nyambura, the 2015 Diamond League 3,000m steeplechase winner, to second place in 16:05.87.

Betty Chepkemoi, who is fresh from winning the Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon on Saturday in South Africa, timed 16:07.45 for third.

"It was a good race...I knew I had a good kick and that is what I put into action to win today and it feels nice, " said Kwamboka, who finished eighth during the national trials for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in December.

"I wanted to test my speed ahead of the 10,000m race tomorrow and I think a double beckons for me," said Kwamboka, whose desire is to emulate her role model World 10,000m silver medallist Hellen Obiri.

"I know it's tough but I really want to fight for a place in 10,000m Team Kenya for the world championships," said Kwamboka, adding that she must work on her endurance and speed to make it.

"My personal best is 32 minutes but I want to scale to between 30 to 31 minutes. I still don't have the world championships time, but I am almost there," said Kwamboka.

The 2013 world 5,000m silver medallist Mercy Cherono defended her 5,000m title, while the 10,000m champion Beatrice Chepkoech is in France for Paris Diamond League due for Friday.

The World Athletics Championships is scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary. It was time for the sun to shine on Katam this time around after he finished fourth in 10,000m last year and second in 5,000m in 2019.

Katam didn't want to take chances as he took off early to triumph in 28:46.27. Katam beat the 2012 Hannover Marathon champion Joseph Kiptum and Edward Bett to second and third places in 28:57.41 and 29:00.44 respectively.

Still hot from winning the 800m crowns at Kip Keino Classic and Rabat Diamond League, Moraa fired her pistons to win her 400m semi-final in 51.88.

Ndoro literally jogged to the finish line in the second 400m semi in 53.88, beating Africa 400m bronze medallist Veronica Mutua to second place in 54.22.

Kipsang, the world indoor 1,500m bronze medallist clocked 3:48.88 in the first semi-final as Manang'oi, the 2018 Commonwealth Games 1,500m champion, won the second semi in 3:50.91.