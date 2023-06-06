Moraa, Chebet and Simiu lead stars at Kenya Police Championships

World and Commonwealth medallists Mary Moraa, Beatrice Chebet and Daniel Simiu will highlight the Kenya Police Service Athletics Championships starting Wednesday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Police Service head coach Isaac Kirwa disclosed that the championships will last for two days and not three days as earlier indicated.

Commonwealth 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal and world indoor 1,500m bronze medallist Abel Kipsang are the other elite athletes set to grace the championships.

Former national 100m champions Monica Safania, Millicent Ndoro and Eunice Kadogo should rock in both 100m and 200m, while Peter Mwai is the man to watch in 100m in the absence of Africa and Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala.

Commonwealth 3,000m steeplechase champion Abraham Kibiwott hopes to defend his steeplechase crown.

Moraa, the Commonwealth games 800 metres champion and world bronze medallist, is fresh from winning at the Rabat Diamond League and Kip Keino Classic.

Moraa, the national 400m record holder, will be seeking a double in the 800m and 400m.

Moraa clocked two minutes, and 04.63 seconds to win her maiden Police title last year, beating Gloria Chepchumba and the 2013 world 800m champion Eunice Sum in 2:05.81 and 2:06.63 respectively.

Moraa bettered her own national 400m record when she won the Botswana Golden Grand Prix in 50.44 on April 29, won Kip Keino Classic 800m in 1:58.83 on May 13 before retaining the Rabat Diamond League crown in 1:58.72.

“It’s always a pleasure competing at home to to represent my team,” said Moraa, who will then head to the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League on July 25 in Switzerland where she plans to run sub 1:56 minutes.

Chebet, the Commonwealth champion and world 5,000m silver medallist, heads into the meet, having won the Kip Keino Classic 5,000m final.

“I am spoilt for choice since I want to compete in 1,500m in search of speed or the 5,000m. I will decide before the championships get underway,” said Chebet, the world cross country champion.

Chebet finished second in the 5,000m final last year, losing to 2013 world 5,000m silver medallist Mercy Cherono.

Chebet wants to emulate one of her role models, two-time world 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri in winning two world titles in one season. In 2019, Obiri bagged the world cross country title in Denmark before going to retain her world 5,000m title in Doha.

“That is my dream,” said Chebet, who claimed the world cross country crown in Australia in February this year. She won the world cross country under-20 title in 2019 as Obiri reigned supreme at the senior level.

Simiu, the Commonwealth 10,000m silver medallist, won his first police title last year in 13:28.74, beating Robert Kiprop and Michael Kibet in 13:38.74 and 13:39.37.